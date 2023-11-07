Winter Wanderlust: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brings Back Holiday Drink Menu, Adds Food Item

News provided by

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

07 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

Indulge this Holiday Season with the Taste of Peppermint, Sweet & Spicy Gingerbread, Caramel, & White Chocolate 

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be jolly and satisfy your holiday cravings. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, delivers the taste of the season with the return of its winter limited-time-offers – the Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and new to the menu, Caramel Gingerbread Blondie Latte and Gingerbread Twisted Malasada Donuts.

The Winter Wanderlust drink menu is available now through the holiday season until January 15 (or while supplies last) at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy these lattes served hot or iced, prices and participation may vary.

  • Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte: Returning to the holiday menu, this latte combines a delicious blend of espresso with white chocolate, macadamia nut, and a fresh burst of peppermint. The drink is topped with whip cream and crushed peppermint candy.
  • Caramel Gingerbread Blondie Latte: Indulge in the flavors of the season with this brand-new menu item featuring a delightful blend of sweet and spicy gingerbread, rich caramel, white chocolate and espresso, topped with whipped cream and gingerbread sugar sprinkle.
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate: A classic in its own right, this hot chocolate is a creamy, chocolatey delight topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy.
  • Gingerbread Twisted Malasada Donuts: Sink into a sweet escape with an order of limited-edition holiday donuts. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

To celebrate the limited-edition menu, all guests will receive a free, exclusive sticker with purchase of a Winter Wanderlust menu item starting Nov. 7, and all 'Ohana Rewards loyalty members will receive 15 Bonus Lei (points) with purchase on release day. When guests download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

"As we settle into the holidays this year, the return of the Winter Wanderlust menu is sure to provide our guests with a warm taste of the Hawaiian Islands," said Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Our Winter Wanderlust Holiday drink menu delivers classic holiday flavors, with a brand-new food addition that will transport customers to the beach this holiday season. The drinks are designed to create a nostalgic feeling of childhood while highlighting the island-inspired flavors you can find year-round at each Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii location."

Coffee lovers can also take advantage of various promotions Bad Ass Coffee has brewing this season:

  • Black Friday Weekend (Nov. 24-26): At participating locations, guests can enjoy 25% off all retail merchandise and at-home coffee. 'Ohana Rewards members may enjoy an additional 10% off, totaling 35% off all retail merchandise and at-home coffee, while supplies last. Offer also applies online at badasscoffeestore.com, 25% for all guests and 35% for subscription members.
  • Small Business Saturday (Nov. 25): To celebrate local shop owners, all guests may enjoy a free, limited edition woodmen ornament with any purchase of a 12 oz. bag of coffee or single serve box. Offer valid at participating locations, while supplies last.

Along with the return of the Winter Wanderlust menu, Bad Ass Coffee announces the return of its Gingerbread limited edition 12 oz. winter roast. Inspired by the classic gingerbread cookie with smooth flavor notes of fresh ginger, warm cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey with a delicate cookie finish. The coffee bag is available online via badasscoffeestore.com and at participating locations during the holiday season while supplies last.

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30 plus U.S. franchise locations – with additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Also from this source

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Celebrates Third Annual Donkey Week with Give A Hoof Initiative

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Celebrates Third Annual Donkey Week with Give A Hoof Initiative

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international ...
Surf's Up in Texas: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces Two Signed Agreements as Statewide Development Surges

Surf's Up in Texas: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces Two Signed Agreements as Statewide Development Surges

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, announces two newly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.