Winter Wanderlust in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

"Myrtle Beach is the quintessential holiday getaway destination," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "With our mix of unique shopping venues and fun-filled events, visitors do not have to travel far to discover the magic of the holiday season along the shores of South Carolina."

With family and friends by your side, explore these Myrtle Beach shopping experiences to find the perfect gift for your loved ones:

The Gay Dolphin: The oldest, largest and most unique gift shop in Myrtle Beach , the Gay Dolphin has been an anchor of the community for more than 70 years. Whether you're looking for sea shells, home décor or Myrtle Beach -themed gifts, this is the perfect place to find something special to remember your trip to Myrtle Beach .

The oldest, largest and most unique gift shop in , the Gay Dolphin has been an anchor of the community for more than 70 years. Whether you're looking for sea shells, home décor or -themed gifts, this is the perfect place to find something special to remember your trip to . Barefoot Landing : For a true southern experience along the Intercoastal Waterway, Barefoot Landing is home to specialty shops, unexpected treasures and an impressive variety of restaurants featuring local cuisine. This holiday season, Barefoot Landing has a holiday market full of unique Myrtle Beach items that make for the perfect keepsake or gift.

For a true southern experience along the Intercoastal Waterway, Barefoot Landing is home to specialty shops, unexpected treasures and an impressive variety of restaurants featuring local cuisine. This holiday season, Barefoot Landing has a holiday market full of unique items that make for the perfect keepsake or gift. Conway Glass : For handcrafted ornaments, holiday décor and custom goods, Conway Glass is known for their one-of-a-kind glass products you can't find anywhere else in Myrtle Beach . Established in 1986, visitors can explore the glass blowing studio, venture into the gallery or take a special class to learn about the glass blowing process.

For handcrafted ornaments, holiday décor and custom goods, is known for their one-of-a-kind glass products you can't find anywhere else in . Established in 1986, visitors can explore the glass blowing studio, venture into the gallery or take a special class to learn about the glass blowing process. Market Common : Known for its local boutiques, one-of-a-kind dining and holiday-themed events perfect for all travelers, Market Common boasts a small town atmosphere with big experiences. Travelers can embrace the holiday season during festive events or simply exploring the local shops that call Market Common home.

Known for its local boutiques, one-of-a-kind dining and holiday-themed events perfect for all travelers, Market Common boasts a small town atmosphere with big experiences. Travelers can embrace the holiday season during festive events or simply exploring the local shops that call Market Common home. Pawleys Island Hammocks: The first Pawleys Island cotton-rope hammock was handcrafted in 1889. More than 120 years later, the same craftsmanship, love and care goes into making every hammock at Pawleys Island Hammock. This hidden gem is a great stop for those seeking an extraordinary gift for someone special.

The first cotton-rope hammock was handcrafted in 1889. More than 120 years later, the same craftsmanship, love and care goes into making every hammock at Pawleys Island Hammock. This hidden gem is a great stop for those seeking an extraordinary gift for someone special. Brookgreen Gardens Museum Shop: Inside Brookgreen Gardens, visitors will find handcrafted pottery, an array of home goods and a collection of books, including the Magnificent Brookgreen Storyhouse Book series that was written and illustrated by staff, friends and volunteers, that make for a special holiday gift.

Inside Brookgreen Gardens, visitors will find handcrafted pottery, an array of home goods and a collection of books, including the Magnificent Brookgreen Storyhouse Book series that was written and illustrated by staff, friends and volunteers, that make for a special holiday gift. Broadway at the Beach: Make magical memories of your own during a trip to Broadway at the Beach. This shopping center boasts an array of festive events, inviting restaurants and unique holiday shopping experiences suited for all ages.

Make magical memories of your own during a trip to Broadway at the Beach. This shopping center boasts an array of festive events, inviting restaurants and unique holiday shopping experiences suited for all ages. Tanger Outlets: With two locations in Myrtle Beach , the Tanger Outlets provide an impressive variety of shops perfect for holiday gifting. Whether shopping for a friend or relative, the Tanger Outlets offer a mix of fashion brands that everyone will enjoy.

Myrtle Beach also boasts festive experiences perfect for cherishing time with those who matter most and discovering why Myrtle Beach is the perfect holiday escape:

Nights of Thousand Candles ( December 5-8 , 12-15 & 19-21): Brookgreen Gardens comes to life with a magical light show featuring more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights. Walk through the gardens with a warm cup of cider, dance to holiday music and celebrate the season.

Brookgreen Gardens comes to life with a magical light show featuring more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights. Walk through the gardens with a warm cup of cider, dance to holiday music and celebrate the season. Christmas on Ice (Runs through December 28 ): The North Pole comes to Myrtle Beach at the Fantasy Harbor. Inside a big top tent, guests have the chance to watch in awe as a cast of World Champion ice skaters and singers perform spectacular skating routines and sing along to the most beloved holiday tunes.

The North Pole comes to at the Fantasy Harbor. Inside a big top tent, guests have the chance to watch in awe as a cast of World Champion ice skaters and singers perform spectacular skating routines and sing along to the most beloved holiday tunes. The Spirit and Soul of Christmas (Every Saturday through December 28 ): At the Asher Theater, a diverse cast of vocalists sing traditional Christmas music during one of the most memorable holiday shows in Myrtle Beach . From holiday classics to gospel tunes and blues, the Spirit and Soul of Christmas event will bring joy to all ages.

At the Asher Theater, a diverse cast of vocalists sing traditional Christmas music during one of the most memorable holiday shows in . From holiday classics to gospel tunes and blues, the Spirit and Soul of Christmas event will bring joy to all ages. The South's Grandest Christmas Show (Runs through December 31 ): This year's Christmas extravaganza at the Alabama Theater combines a festive atmosphere with traditional holiday jingles and not-to-miss talent. The South's Grandest Christmas Show is a southern family tradition that provides guests an evening of song, dance and laugher.

This year's Christmas extravaganza at the Alabama Theater combines a festive atmosphere with traditional holiday jingles and not-to-miss talent. The South's Grandest Christmas Show is a southern family tradition that provides guests an evening of song, dance and laugher. The Carolina Opry Christmas Special (Runs through January 4, 2020 ): This legendary performance at The Calvin Gilmore Theater is often called the "Christmas Show of the South" with its enchanting holiday performances that bring the spirit of Christmas to life. This years' experience will include the Opry's signature holiday décor, a new line up of talent and unforgettable holiday experiences.

This legendary performance at The Calvin Gilmore Theater is often called the "Christmas Show of the South" with its enchanting holiday performances that bring the spirit of Christmas to life. This years' experience will include the Opry's signature holiday décor, a new line up of talent and unforgettable holiday experiences. Christmas at Pirates Voyage (Runs through January 4, 2020 ): Celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas adventure at Pirates Voyage. Watch as Captain Scrooge and his first mate Bob Cratchit lead the Crimson and Emerald crews in an epic battle for the coveted Christmas treasure. Enjoy magical acrobatics, cheer along as Christmas toys come to life and laugh with friends and family at the comical plot line.

Make your Myrtle Beach trip planning simple with this Holiday Getaway Guide: VisitMyrtleBeach.com/things-to-do/holiday-getaway-guide/

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach

Related Links

http://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com

