Winter Weather Safety Checklist for Heating Systems

DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent winter storms, Townsend is urging customers to take important safety precautions to ensure uninterrupted heating and fuel delivery.

Clear Snow from Heating System Components

Follow these simple steps after every snowfall to prevent heating system malfunctions. Post this

The company's service department has responded to numerous no-heat calls directly linked to snow accumulation. Customers should immediately clear snow from:

Chimney vents and caps

Intake and exhaust vents on heating units

These simple steps should be performed after every snowfall to prevent system malfunctions and ensure safe operation.

Facilitate Safe Fuel Delivery

To help delivery drivers provide prompt, safe service, customers should:

Clear and maintain accessible driveways

Mark the location of fuel tanks and fill pipes so they remain visible above snow

"These preventive measures protect your comfort and our team's ability to serve you efficiently," said Lowell Richard, Director of Propane and Oil Distribution, Townsend. "We want everyone to be safe!"

For more information about heating system maintenance or fuel delivery, visit www.townsendtotalenergy.com or call our customer service team at 978-717-0490.

About Townsend

Founded in 1931, Townsend is a family-owned and operated company serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. With over 90 years of experience, Townsend provides comprehensive HVAC, electrical, and fuel delivery services to residential and commercial customers throughout New England. The company's NATE-certified technicians are committed to delivering professional, reliable service backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Townsend operates with core values of integrity, legacy, commitment, and excellence, maintaining 24/7 availability for emergency services.

