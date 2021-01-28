WinWire launches Vaccine Management Solution Built on Microsoft Azure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire Technologies, a digital engineering services company, launched its Vaccine Management solution built on Azure. Healthcare organizations need to create new business processes to deliver vaccines to patients. The WinWire solution enables them to efficiently develop and manage vaccine programs at scale, speeding up vaccine delivery.

Patients have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of vaccines since the pandemic began. Vaccine management solution supports the public health administrators, healthcare providers, and care communities to expedite vaccine dissemination. The end-to-end solution handles an extensive continuum of vaccine front office and back office management functions, including citizen registration, vaccine administration, demand forecasting, adverse reaction tracking, and reporting.

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available globally, WinWire being a purpose-driven organization, is helping healthcare providers create and manage vaccine programs quickly and accurately at scale, said Vineet Arora, CTO of WinWire. "Our vaccine management solution streamlines vaccine administration and management by enabling healthcare providers to alleviate the complexity associated with vaccine administration and help businesses to reopen and bring employees back to offices safely."

WinWire's cloud-based vaccine management solution integrates with several existing healthcare solutions – such as the state's Immunization Information System (IIS) and the EMR system. The connections enable providers to manage patient queries more effectively and assuage patient concerns during this difficult time. Robust integration, and the fact that it is built from the ground up on scalable Microsoft Azure cloud provide healthcare companies with the tools to move vaccines quickly through their healthcare delivery systems.

Protecting patient information is paramount in healthcare. The solution is built on Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is HIPAA compliant, and includes FHIR adapters for interoperability with existing medical systems. The solution provides intelligent analytics and data-driven vaccination program management capabilities. It also amalgamates different tools, such as RxNorm and WinWire's Knowledge Mining Solution, to enhance patient care.

The solution guides citizens through the vaccination process with pre-appointment engagement, online appointment scheduling and reminders, and post-appointment tracking. These features reduce the load on the overly burdened staff and call centers to manage appointments' growing volume and complexity. In sum, the self-service functions deliver needed care ASAP, so a healthier future looms on the horizon.

About WinWire

WinWire Technologies, is a data-driven digital engineering services company that supports enterprises in navigating the digital technology revolution. WinWire enables its customers to drive growth and competitive advantage by aligning business value and digital transformation, calling it "stitching the digital fabric" with a system of intelligence. The company leverages its Microsoft cloud expertise to assist enterprises in making cloud platform decision, while helping them through their cloud transformation journey.

WinWire has expertise in digital technologies including cloud, AI/ML, IoT, mobility, security, and UI/UX to help clients accelerate their digital transformation and drive growth. Visit www.winwire.com

