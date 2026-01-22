Wipfli Partners with Creatio to Simplify CRM Automation

New alliance delivers scalable agentic CRM and workflow solutions for rapid results.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, an accounting and advisory firm, announces a new partnership with Creatio, bringing a fresh approach to CRM and workflow automation for middle-market organizations. This collaboration is designed to help businesses break free from the limitations of traditional systems—making it easier to build customer relationships, automate everyday processes, and adapt quickly as their needs change. With Wipfli's deep understanding of the challenges facing growing companies and Creatio's agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, clients can expect solutions that are flexible, scalable, and tailored to the realities of their business.

"Our goal is to help organizations adapt and grow without the usual barriers. Business moves fast, and our clients need tools that keep up. With Creatio's agentic no-code platform, we can offer flexible solutions that make transformation accessible and effective," said Kyle Aulerich, partner, Wipfli.

Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading agentic platform with no-code capabilities for workflow automation and CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

"Organizations worldwide need technology that adapts as quickly as their business moves," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "By partnering with Wipfli, we're extending the reach of our agentic no-code platform through a trusted advisor that understands how to turn strategy into execution. Together, we're helping organizations scale without barriers and drive sustainable growth."

Discover how Wipfli's solutions can help your organization drive growth and transformation. Stay connected with Wipfli on LinkedIn for the latest reports, thought leadership, events, and firm news.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

SOURCE Wipfli