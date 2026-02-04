Wipfli partners with The Caddie Network

For nearly a century, Wipfli has guided growing middle-market organizations through pivotal moments with the same mix of instinct, preparation, and partnership that defines the best caddie-player relationships. Just as a caddie helps an athlete see what others miss, anticipate challenges, and make confident decisions under pressure, Wipfli's advisors bring that same approach to the leaders and organizations they serve. The strongest leaders, like the strongest players, succeed with the right advisor by their side.

At its heart, the partnership celebrates the power of trusted relationships — and the advisors whose success is measured not by their own achievement, but by the victories of those they serve.

"The best caddies do what the best advisors do — they see what others miss and help their partners perform under pressure," said Tonya St. Clair, Wipfli's chief marketing officer and champion of the partnership. "The best guidance comes from real relationships. At Wipfli, we get to know our clients deeply, and from those relationships comes the perspective that makes a difference. Partnering with The Caddie Network is our way of honoring relationships and the craft of trusted guidance — on the course and in the boardroom."

Through the partnership, Wipfli and The Caddie Network will bring to life the connection between elite caddies and trusted advisors. Like the best caddies, who combine technical skills with strategic instinct, Wipfli blends deep experience in accounting, tax, technology, and consulting with a practical, real-world approach. By sharing stories, hosting regional events, and offering thought leadership, the partnership highlights how having the right advisor — just like the right caddie — can make all the difference.

Featured caddies in the partnership include:

Geno Bonnalie, caddie to Isaiah Salinda

John Ellis, caddie to Wyndham Clark

Alex Gaugert, caddie to Erik van Rooyen

Dave Markle, caddie to Nick Taylor

Andrew Sanders, caddie to Russell Henley

"The Caddie Network was designed as a unique media and marketing company to partner with leading brands like Wipfli and utilize the authenticity and credibility of caddies to support their brand attributes. Professional caddies know their players inside and out — and that relationship is everything," said Merrill Squires, Co-Founder of The Caddie Network. "Wipfli gets that because they operate the same way with their clients. Caddies don't win tournaments, but they make champions possible. Through this partnership, we're giving caddies the spotlight they deserve and showing the world why these advisory relationships matter — in golf and in business."

Together, Wipfli and The Caddie Network honor the professionals whose success is defined by the achievements of those they advise — whether that's a player holding a trophy or a business leader realizing their ambitions.

Learn more about the partnership and the power of trusted advisors here. Stay connected with Wipfli on LinkedIn for the latest reports, thought leadership, events, and firm news.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

About The Caddie Network

The Caddie Network (TCN) launched in January 2019 as a digital first media and marketing company. Our vision was to provide golf and sports fans an insider's perspective different than anything else in sport. We utilize the expertise, insider access and individual personalities of 250+ Tour caddies we consider to be the game's greatest untapped source: caddies.

TCN is now recognized as the fresh, new voice in golf, delivering insight and an authentic perspective from professional and amateur caddies. We provide golf fans the opportunity to see the game, the lifestyle and the many unique experiences through the lens of caddies: the individuals, who day-to-day and event-to-event, are closest to the greatest players in the world.

TCN is partially owned by the caddies through the APTC (Association of Professional Tour Caddies) as part of a multi-year exclusive license that makes The Caddie Network the exclusive voice of Tour caddies in golf who are highly engaged to the company and the mission.

Media Contact: Alicia O'Connell - [email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli