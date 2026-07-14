Wipfli names Kristy Britt chief financial officer

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli has appointed Kristy Britt as chief financial officer and partner, strengthening the firm's finance leadership team as it continues to support growth, operational excellence and long-term strategic priorities.

Kristy Britt, Wipfli Chief Financial Officer

Britt brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning and business transformation across complex organizations. Throughout her career, she has led finance functions, supported large-scale transformation initiatives and partnered with executive leadership teams to align financial strategy with business objectives.

At Wipfli, Britt will help lead the firm's internal finance organization, focusing on financial strategy, operational efficiency and supporting the firm's continued growth and innovation.

"Kristy brings deep financial expertise, a strategic mindset and a proven ability to guide organizations through transformation and growth," said Kurt Gresens, CEO of Wipfli. "Her leadership experience and commitment to developing high-performing teams will be valuable as we continue to invest in our people, our clients and the future of our firm."

Before joining Wipfli, Britt served as chief financial officer, where she oversaw financial strategy, reporting and capital management for one of the nation's largest wealth management platforms. Earlier in her career, she held multiple finance leadership roles supporting technology and professional services organizations, including extensive experience in the tax and accounting sector.

Britt holds an MBA with a concentration in Business Finance from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor's degree from California State University, Sacramento.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

SOURCE Wipfli