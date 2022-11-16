Wireless Audio Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 57887.46 million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market as a part of the parent consumer electronics market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products. The Global Wireless Audio Devices Market share is set to increase by USD 57887.46 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.77% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 13.95% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Wireless audio devices Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global wireless audio devices market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Wireless audio devices Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global wireless audio devices market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global players. Vendors compete in terms of differentiated product offerings as well as business expansions. Some of the major players have a vast geographical presence and greater market outreach. The key vendors dominating the global portable speaker market are Apple Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Bose Corp, Sonos Inc., Sony Corp., Sound United LLC, Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., Yamaha Corp., Zound Industries International AB, LG Electronics Inc., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, and Plantronics Inc. Market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period, owing to technological innovations and the expansion of the operations of vendors in different regions. Vendors make significant investments in high-quality raw materials and focus on product-related R and D to develop advanced pianos. They also focus on building brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Therefore, the global portable speaker market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Apple Inc.: The company offers wireless audio devices such as AirPods pro and AirPods with MagSafe charging cases.

Bose Corp.: The company offers wireless audio devices such as QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II and Bose QuietComfort earbuds.

Earin AB: The company offers wireless audio devices such as earbuds.

LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers wireless audio devices such as LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK portable bluetooth speaker w up to 18hr battery and XBOOM 360 omnidirectional sound portable wireless bluetooth speaker with mood lighting peacock green.

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Wireless Audio Devices Market as per geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global wireless audio devices market compared to other regions. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. The growth of the wireless audio devices market in the region is driven by the high population and rising disposable income. The presence of leading vendors such as Sony and Samsung Electronics in the region contributes to the increasing awareness of speakers in the region. In addition, the increase in investments in high-speed Internet services, such as long-term evolution and 5G will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

is the fastest-growing region in the global wireless audio devices market compared to other regions. of the market's growth will originate from APAC. The growth of the wireless audio devices market in the region is driven by the high population and rising disposable income. The presence of leading vendors such as Sony and Samsung Electronics in the region contributes to the increasing awareness of speakers in the region. In addition, the increase in investments in high-speed Internet services, such as long-term evolution and 5G will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Wireless Audio Devices Market as per product segmentation is categorized into Speaker systems, Headphones, and Others. The wireless audio devices market share growth by the speaker systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wireless speaker systems have an enhanced aesthetic appeal and numerous applications. One of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the segment is the increased penetration of wireless speakers among tourists. The demand for wireless speaker systems is increasing among tourists, especially the younger generation.

Global Wireless audio devices Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The convenience of wireless technology is driving the growth of the wireless audio devices market. The emergence of wireless technology was one of the technological advances in the 21st century. These short-range radio waves help in sharing data such as pictures, music, documents, and videos. It is also used in headphones and speakers to transfer signals, which help in sharing sound from a smart device to a wireless audio device. In addition, the abandonment of wireless audio devices such as headphone jacks by smartphone manufacturers such as Apple is also expected to drive the wireless audio devices market during the forecast period. This is likely to increase the requirement for wireless audio devices rather than conventional wired audio devices. The cord-free feature of wireless audio devices is convenient for users. It offers mobility and a hands-free experience to continue doing any other task without hassles. Noise filtering, long-distance operations, multitasking, high-quality audio, reliability, and multitasking are some of the key features of wireless audio devices that are driving the market.

Major Trend - The advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services is a major trend in the market. Cloud computing provides individuals with legal access to online music. It allows subscribed users to access digital content stored on remote servers. The rising adoption of cloud-hosted music services will lead to an increase in music streaming during the forecast period. This is expected to increase the applications of wireless audio devices. In addition, products such as Amazon Echo connect to the Alexa Voice Service to play music and provide real-time information on news, sports scores, and weather. This is opening up new opportunities for service providers to create exclusive services around these devices.

The advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services is a major trend in the market. Cloud computing provides individuals with legal access to online music. It allows subscribed users to access digital content stored on remote servers. The rising adoption of cloud-hosted music services will lead to an increase in music streaming during the forecast period. This is expected to increase the applications of wireless audio devices. In addition, products such as Amazon Echo connect to the Alexa Voice Service to play music and provide real-time information on news, sports scores, and weather. This is opening up new opportunities for service providers to create exclusive services around these devices. Major Challenges - The need for high-speed internet connectivity may challenge the wireless audio devices market growth. Though many countries, such as South Korea , Japan , and the UK, have high-speed Internet infrastructure, several countries, such as South Africa , lack such network infrastructure, which affects the adoption of smart speakers in such countries. End-users of wireless audio devices rely on Bluetooth or a Wi-Fi plugin to connect their smart audio devices, such as headphones and speakers, to other devices that are part of home automation systems, including devices such as surveillance systems and smart lighting systems and smart locks. To achieve a reliable connection between smart speakers, headphones, and home automation devices, Internet connectivity is required. Poor network coverage results in poor connection, no voice command, and automatic disconnection from Wi-Fi. The lack of high-speed Internet connectivity defeats the purpose of smart wireless audio device speakers.

Wireless audio devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless audio devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless audio devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless audio devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless audio devices market vendors

The smart home cameras market share is expected to increase by USD 4.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products is notably driving the smart home cameras market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit and low-quality products may impede the market growth.

The digital video recorder market share is expected to increase to USD 6.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is notably driving the digital video recorder (DVR) market growth, although factors such as the slow internet speed leads to disruptions in video surveillance may impede the market growth.

Wireless Audio Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57887.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, LG Electronics Inc., Masimo Corp., PHAZON, Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., TruSound Audio, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., Xiaomi Inc, Yamaha Corp., and Zound Industries International AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The others product segment includes soundbars and microphones. Soundbars provide powerful sound and offer a cinematic experience at home. They provide surrounding sound without the installation of many visible loudspeakers or cables.

Moreover, these microphones are increasingly being used in live shows and concerts by artists. This allows them to use the stage conveniently and reduces the risk of tripping over the wire of microphones. Considering these factors, the market for wireless microphones is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of these products and technologies. The region accounted for the highest smartphone shipment in 2021, which led to the increased demand for wireless audio devices. The growing adoption of smartphones is likely to increase the demand for wireless audio devices during the forecast period.

