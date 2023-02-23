Wireless Headphones Global Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

Feb 23, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Headphones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -
- Apple, Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Skullcandy, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Wireless Headphones
- Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison
- Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook
- Product Segment Analysis
- In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category
- Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth
- On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention
- Geographic Analysis
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
- World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors
- Wireless Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 113 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market
- Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
- Smartphones
- Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
- Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
- Tablets
- Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Computers
- Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum
- Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others
- Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales
- Social Media and Social Networking
- Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)
- Proliferation of Online Video Gaming
- Rise of VoIP
- Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum
- Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones
- Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
- Technology Advancements Spur Demand
- USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones
- Headphones with Voice Assistants
- Extended Battery Life
- Smarter Designs
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature
- A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models
- Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth
- Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Prevalence of Unorganized Players
- Counterfeit Products
- Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
