Wireless Headphones Global Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

The global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -

Apple, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Skullcandy, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Wireless Headphones

Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison

Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth

On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention

Geographic Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

and Other Emerging Regions World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Canada , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors

Wireless Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 113 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Tablets

Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Computers

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)

Proliferation of Online Video Gaming

Rise of VoIP

Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum

Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Technology Advancements Spur Demand

USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones

Headphones with Voice Assistants

Extended Battery Life

Smarter Designs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models

Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

