Wireless Headphones Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.11% from 2022 to 2027|Growth in the global e-sports market is one of the major market trends -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless headphones market size is estimated to grow by USD 22,042.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.11% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (music and entertainment, gaming, fitness, and virtual reality), product type (on-ear wireless headphones, in-ear wireless headphones, and over-ear wireless headphones), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The music and entertainment segment will be significant during the forecast period. Headphones prevent other people from hearing the sound, maintain privacy and prevent disturbing others. They also provide a level of sound fidelity that is more prominent than the loudspeakers of similar prices. Furthermore, the advent of music culture and entertainment became the key driver of the music and entertainment segment. Additionally, the ANC technology in earphones and headphones eliminates the background noise, and NFC establishes the connection between the wireless headphones and the music device by just tapping them into each other. The improved wireless connectivity drives market growth. The available Bluetooth headsets used for gaming are equipped with the latest version of Bluetooth smart chips, enabling lower power consumption and enhancing the range and quality of the sound. Download a sample report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Headphones Market 2023-2027

Wireless headphones market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AIAIAI ApS, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including AIAIAI ApS, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (music and entertainment, gaming, fitness, and virtual reality), Product type (on-ear wireless headphones, in-ear wireless headphones, and over-ear wireless headphones), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

To understand more about the wireless headphones market, request a sample report

Wireless headphones market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AIAIAI ApS, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Wireless headphones market - Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Growth in the global e-sports market is an emerging wireless headphones market trend. On a large scale, E-sports is considered to be one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. Also, it will raise the market for gaming in specific peripherals, hence driving the global wireless headphones market. For instance, since 2013, US e-sports gamers have been given the same visa as professional athletes while representing their country in tournaments abroad. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

High-priced products are challenging the wireless headphones market's growth. Wireless headphones are expensive, and their cost is expected to increase owing to integration with advanced technologies. In addition, the growing consumer demand for additional features is fueling the prices of wireless headphones. This can discourage consumers in developing countries from adopting such products. Thus, the rise in costs associated with wireless headphones is expected to impact market growth negatively.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The wireless headphones market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this wireless headphones market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wireless headphones market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wireless headphones market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wireless headphones market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless headphones market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The earphone and headphone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,720.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear), technology (wired, wireless, and TWS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The technological advancements for product enrichment are notably driving the earphone and headphone market growth.

The headphones market size is expected to increase by USD 30.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the headphones market segmentation by product (non-smart headphones and smart headphones), technology (wired headphones and wireless headphones), type (in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, and on-ear headphones), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of smart devices is one of the key factors driving the headphones market growth.

Wireless headphones market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,042.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIAIAI ApS, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wireless headphones market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global wireless headphones market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Music and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Music and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Music and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Music and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Music and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fitness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fitness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Virtual reality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Virtual reality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 On-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on On-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on On-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on On-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on On-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 In-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on In-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on In-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on In-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on In-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Over-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Over-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Over-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Over-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Over-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AIAIAI ApS

Exhibit 123: AIAIAI ApS - Overview



Exhibit 124: AIAIAI ApS - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AIAIAI ApS - Key offerings

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 131: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 136: beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 137: beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.7 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 139: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Bose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Bose Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Creative Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Creative Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Creative Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Creative Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Creative Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 147: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 152: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 155: Logitech International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Logitech International SA - Segment focus

12.11 Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 160: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 170: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 171: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 173: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.15 Shure Inc.

Exhibit 175: Shure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Shure Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Shure Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Skullcandy Inc.

Exhibit 178: Skullcandy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Skullcandy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Skullcandy Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 181: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio