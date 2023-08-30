Wireless Home Security Camera Market to grow by USD 753.58 million from 2022 to 2027 | Adiance Technologies Pvt Ltd, Amazon and Honeywell are some of the key players in the market - Technavio

30 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET
The wireless home security camera market is set to grow by USD 753.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The wireless home security camera market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. ADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD., ADT INC., Amazon.com Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Deep Sentinel Corp., EZVIZ Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LaView Eagle Eye Technology Inc., Reolink, Secureye, SimpliSafe Inc., Wyze Labs Inc., Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd., and Vivint Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Wireless Home Security Camera Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The rising adoption of smart home systems is a key factor driving market growth. Smart homes include digitization areas such as energy management, home appliances, security, and control systems, and many other types of devices. In addition, these systems provide homeowners with effective security features. Wireless home security cameras, equipped with sensors and motion detectors, allow to monitor, detect and control the activity of intruders. These cameras will automatically alert the owner in the event of an intrusion or the presence of unauthorized persons. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trend - The rise in demand for technologically advanced home security products is a major trend in the market.
Significant Challenge - The presence of counterfeit and low-quality products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
Wireless Home Security Camera Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Wireless Home Security Camera Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights
- The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Wireless home security cameras are typically distributed through offline retail channels including specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, and warehouse clubs. Specialty stores offer a wide selection of brands and products. In addition, consumers generally trust brick-and-mortar stores in their neighborhoods more than online retailers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
- North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth by 2027. The region's growth is attributed to factors such as growing consumer preference for advanced home security systems. Growing disposable income and an increasing number of homeowners adopting security systems are further driving the wireless home security camera market in the region. In addition, the presence of multiple smart home solution providers in the region offers a wide selection of wireless security cameras at competitive prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Wireless Home Security Camera Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless home security camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wireless home security camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wireless home security camera market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless home security camera market companies
|
Wireless Home Security Camera Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 753.58 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
12.2
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD., ADT INC., Amazon.com Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Deep Sentinel Corp., EZVIZ Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LaView Eagle Eye Technology Inc., Reolink, Secureye, SimpliSafe Inc., Wyze Labs Inc., Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd., and Vivint Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Share this article