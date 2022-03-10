Wireless Infrastructure Company and Cellular Installation Team, Pyrgos Communications, Rebrands and Changes Name to PCI GlobalCom to Reflect U.S. and International Growth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI GlobalCom, formerly known as Pyrgos Communications, is a leading telecom and wireless infrastructure company that works with federal and commercial agencies seeking dependable and secure wireless communications systems.

Military Communications and Cellular Installation Team PCI GlobalCom - formerly Pyrgos Communications

Since being founded in 2013, PCI GlobalCom has supported the wireless infrastructure needs of some of the largest telecommunication companies in the world. Furthermore, thanks to the company's 30+ years of in-house wireless, microwave radio system, and cellular infrastructure experience, PCI GlobalCom has grown by more than 50% and expanded its footprint internationally. PCI GlobalCom now partners and supports companies working in the North American, Asia Pacific, European, Latin America and Middle Eastern regions of the world.

"We are increasingly becoming a digital and data-driven world, and our company rebranded to reflect our recognition of that," said Michael Graham, President and CEO of PCI GlobalCom. "It is really an honor to be able to use our company's core competencies to grow while boosting wireless signal and bringing broadband infrastructure to urban, rural, commercial, and military bases all over the world," he added.

PCI GlobalCom, is especially known for their:

Cellular Antenna System Installation and Testing Service that ensures robust cellular signals and strong reliable connections.

that ensures robust cellular signals and strong reliable connections. Microwave Radio Systems Installation & Path Alignment Services that ensure a robust link across the airwaves.

that ensure a robust link across the airwaves. Tower Site Survey & Assessment Services that ensure comprehensive understanding of tower site conditions and promotes installation accuracy and realistic go-live dates.

that ensure comprehensive understanding of tower site conditions and promotes installation accuracy and realistic go-live dates. Distributed Antenna Systems that ensure outdoor venues, arenas, and high-rise buildings create a positive customer experience through strong wireless signals.

To learn more about PCI GlobalCom or to schedule an interview, please visit PCIGlobalCom.com or contact Joanne Sanders at [email protected] or 404.644.2779.

ABOUT PCI GlobalCom

PCI GlobalCom is a rapidly growing wireless infrastructure company that enables modern communications worldwide. They are known for their stellar standards of excellence, comprehensive safety measures, and telecommunications expertise. Whether enhancing cellular signals by modernizing broadband sites or installing microwave antennas, PCI GlobalCom makes reliable communications possible. To learn more, visit www.PCIGlobalCom.com.

