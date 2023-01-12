Wireless Infrastructure Company, PCI GlobalCom Expands Executive & Technical Team to Support Ongoing Growth

Leading wireless solutions company building team to keep pace with demands for wireless solutions worldwide

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI GlobalCom, formerly known as Pyrgos Communications, is a leading wireless infrastructure company that services civilian and military communities around the world with innovative communications technologies. The wireless infrastructure and solutions industry is experiencing exponential growth, and PCI GlobalCom has responded by further developing company roles and ensuring that all team members share the company's vision for success.

The demand for wireless technology and instant connectivity has increased rapidly all around the world, and PCI GlobalCom has expanded its corporate team to keep up with the growing wireless infrastructure industry. PCI GlobalCom has hired several new positions and promoted devoted team members to better support the company's national and global efforts with passion and expertise.

"Strong and reliable wireless infrastructure is critical to everything from productivity, information access, and safety," said Michael Graham, President of PCI GlobalCom, "Having an experienced team that understands how to properly work and staff wireless installation programs to meet the needs of our end users is part of the commitment we make to all our clients and the communities we serve worldwide," he added.

Notable additions to their global team include the appointment of a Vice President with primary focus on federal business development; a more robust human resources department to better serve PCI's employees; an Operations Finance Manager to ensure the daily business and financial operations are running cohesively while keeping projects within budget; senior project management personnel; and numerous technical resources at all levels.

With these new additions, PCI GlobalCom will be positioned to provide a broader set of wireless solutions to the clients it currently serves while expanding its reach within the federal space. As a leading wireless infrastructure company committed to supporting commercial and federal clients, PCI GlobalCom is investing in the resources needed to create the strong and reliable wireless infrastructure that the world has come to depend on.

