Wireless LAN Market Slumped in 3Q 2019, All Geographies, Virtually All Vendors, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the Wireless LAN market slumped in 3Q 2019 with worldwide revenue declining two percent from the year ago period. Softening demand occurred across all geographies, and such a broad-based decline has not occurred since the Great Recession in 2009.

"Wireless LAN is a hot market, and everyone needs faster wireless connectivity in more places. But the recent quarterly results show that geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties are dampening corporate spending for the near-term," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO, and Wireless LAN Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Although we have reduced our outlook for 2020, the Wireless LAN market is poised to undergo a significant transition to WiFi 6 that we expect to drive market growth for the year," added Dell'Oro.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 3Q 2019 Quarterly Report:

Cisco jumped ahead of HPE Aruba in WiFi 6 sales to take an early lead in this emerging market segment.

Extreme Networks is aggressively shifting their wireless LAN portfolio to WiFi 6 in order to position themselves for the upcoming market inflection point.

NBASE-T ports rose sharply Q/Q, a trend we forecast to continue and to stimulate Campus Ethernet sales.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax, 802.11ac Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed distribution, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

