Wireless OEM Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Module Supplier Shipments Analysis 2015-2016

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of shipments for fronthaul optical transceiver small form factor (SFP) pluggable modules by the major wireless OEM network equipment vendors. A detailed analysis of OTRX module shipments by data rate, module type, and transmission mode for 2015-2016 is presented for each wireless OEM.



The report also contains a complete supplier directory of OTRX modules available by each wireless OEM including:

Wireless OEM Part Number

Wireless OEM Part Name

Transmission Data Rate

Transmission Distance

Optical Wavelength

Transmission Mode

OTRX Vendor

OTRX Part Number

Country of Origin

Additionally, the report contains images of actual OTRX modules for each vendor's products.



The report covers the following wireless OEM equipment vendors:

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

ZTE Corporation

The report covers the following OTRX module vendors:

Delta Electronics

Eoptolink

Finisar

HGTech Co. Ltd

Hisense Broadband

Innolight

Lumentum/JDSU

NEO Photonics

Oclaro

OPLINK

Source Photonics

Sumitomo Electric

Wuhan Telecommunication Devices Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Taclink Optoelectronic Tech. Co., Ltd.

The report covers the following optical transceiver module types:

SFP

SFP+

CSFP

eSFP

SFP28

QSFP28

Data rates for the fronthaul optical transceiver module products analyzed include:

1.25G

2.5G/3G

6G/6.144G

9.8G/10G

25G

100G

Optical transceiver module transmission modes include:

Duplex

Bi-Directional (BiDi)

Features

2015-2016 OTRX Module Shipments by Wireless OEM vendor

Supply Chain Analysis for Wireless OEM vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l259kb/wireless_oem?w=5



