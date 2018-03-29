Wireless OEM Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Module Supplier Shipments Analysis 2015-2016

The "Wireless OEM Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Module Supplier Analysis, 2015-2016 Shipments, 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of shipments for fronthaul optical transceiver small form factor (SFP) pluggable modules by the major wireless OEM network equipment vendors. A detailed analysis of OTRX module shipments by data rate, module type, and transmission mode for 2015-2016 is presented for each wireless OEM.

The report also contains a complete supplier directory of OTRX modules available by each wireless OEM including:

  • Wireless OEM Part Number
  • Wireless OEM Part Name
  • Transmission Data Rate
  • Transmission Distance
  • Optical Wavelength
  • Transmission Mode
  • OTRX Vendor
  • OTRX Part Number
  • Country of Origin

Additionally, the report contains images of actual OTRX modules for each vendor's products.

The report covers the following wireless OEM equipment vendors:

  • Ericsson
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Nokia
  • Samsung Electronics
  • ZTE Corporation

The report covers the following OTRX module vendors:

  • Delta Electronics
  • Eoptolink
  • Finisar
  • HGTech Co. Ltd
  • Hisense Broadband
  • Innolight
  • Lumentum/JDSU
  • NEO Photonics
  • Oclaro
  • OPLINK
  • Source Photonics
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • Wuhan Telecommunication Devices Co., Ltd.
  • Wuxi Taclink Optoelectronic Tech. Co., Ltd.

The report covers the following optical transceiver module types:

  • SFP
  • SFP+
  • CSFP
  • eSFP
  • SFP28
  • QSFP28

Data rates for the fronthaul optical transceiver module products analyzed include:

  • 1.25G
  • 2.5G/3G
  • 6G/6.144G
  • 9.8G/10G
  • 25G
  • 100G

Optical transceiver module transmission modes include:

  • Duplex
  • Bi-Directional (BiDi)

Features

  • 2015-2016 OTRX Module Shipments by Wireless OEM vendor
  • Supply Chain Analysis for Wireless OEM vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l259kb/wireless_oem?w=5

