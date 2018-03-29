Wireless OEM Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Module Supplier Shipments Analysis 2015-2016

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wireless OEM Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Module Supplier Analysis, 2015-2016 Shipments, 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of shipments for fronthaul optical transceiver small form factor (SFP) pluggable modules by the major wireless OEM network equipment vendors. A detailed analysis of OTRX module shipments by data rate, module type, and transmission mode for 2015-2016 is presented for each wireless OEM.
The report also contains a complete supplier directory of OTRX modules available by each wireless OEM including:
- Wireless OEM Part Number
- Wireless OEM Part Name
- Transmission Data Rate
- Transmission Distance
- Optical Wavelength
- Transmission Mode
- OTRX Vendor
- OTRX Part Number
- Country of Origin
Additionally, the report contains images of actual OTRX modules for each vendor's products.
The report covers the following wireless OEM equipment vendors:
- Ericsson
- Huawei Technologies
- Nokia
- Samsung Electronics
- ZTE Corporation
The report covers the following OTRX module vendors:
- Delta Electronics
- Eoptolink
- Finisar
- HGTech Co. Ltd
- Hisense Broadband
- Innolight
- Lumentum/JDSU
- NEO Photonics
- Oclaro
- OPLINK
- Source Photonics
- Sumitomo Electric
- Wuhan Telecommunication Devices Co., Ltd.
- Wuxi Taclink Optoelectronic Tech. Co., Ltd.
The report covers the following optical transceiver module types:
- SFP
- SFP+
- CSFP
- eSFP
- SFP28
- QSFP28
Data rates for the fronthaul optical transceiver module products analyzed include:
- 1.25G
- 2.5G/3G
- 6G/6.144G
- 9.8G/10G
- 25G
- 100G
Optical transceiver module transmission modes include:
- Duplex
- Bi-Directional (BiDi)
Features
- 2015-2016 OTRX Module Shipments by Wireless OEM vendor
- Supply Chain Analysis for Wireless OEM vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l259kb/wireless_oem?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-oem-fronthaul-optical-transceiver-otrx-module-supplier-shipments-analysis-2015-2016-300621907.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article