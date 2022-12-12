Wireless router market size to increase by USD 6,767.28 million: 34% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless router market by end-user, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% and register an incremental growth of USD 6,767.28 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Router Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global wireless router market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The demand for high-speed internet is high in the region owing to the increasing use of smart appliances, the presence of a mature end-user base, and the early adoption of new technologies. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The wireless router market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adtran Inc.: The company offers wireless routers such as NetVanta series 3100, NetVanta series 3200, NetVanta series 3400, and NetVanta series 4000.

The company offers wireless routers such as NetVanta series 3100, NetVanta series 3200, NetVanta series 3400, and NetVanta series 4000. Amped Wireless: The company offers wireless routers such as ATHENA R2, ATHENA, TITAN, AC 1900 WiFi router, and High power AC1200.

The company offers wireless routers such as ATHENA R2, ATHENA, TITAN, AC 1900 WiFi router, and High power AC1200. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.: The company offers wireless routers, namely Aruba Instant On app and Smart mesh WiFi.

The company offers wireless routers, namely Aruba Instant On app and Smart mesh WiFi. Broadcom Inc.: The company offers wireless routers with LAN infrastructure by developing SoC solutions for 802.11 WiFi routers.

The company offers wireless routers with LAN infrastructure by developing SoC solutions for 802.11 WiFi routers. Buffalo Americas Inc.: The company offers wireless routers such as AirStation high-power N300 open-source DDWRT wireless and AirStation high-power AC433 dual band wireless mini router.

The company offers wireless routers such as AirStation high-power N300 open-source DDWRT wireless and AirStation high-power AC433 dual band wireless mini router. Cisco Systems Inc.

D Link Corp

DrayTek Corp.

EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of smart connected home systems, growth in the adoption of WLAN, and the rise in demand for distance learning. However, the inferior communication network infrastructure in developing regions is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into non-residential and residential. The non-residential segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related reports:

The wireless antenna market size is expected to grow by USD 4.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41 %. The growing trend of IoT is notably driving the wireless antenna market growth, although factors such as lack of infrastructure and connectivity may impede the market growth.

The wireless connectivity market size is expected to grow by USD 53.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10%. The increase in the development of smart cities is notably driving the wireless connectivity market growth, although factors such as high switching costs may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this wireless router market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wireless router market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wireless router market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wireless router market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless router market vendors

Wireless Router Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,767.28 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Adtran Inc., Amped Wireless, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, DrayTek Corp., EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd., Extreme Networks Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., MERCUSYS Technologies Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd., SIA Mikrotikls, TP Link Corp. Ltd., China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co. Ltd., Netgear Inc., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wireless router market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wireless router market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adtran Inc.

Exhibit 108: Adtran Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Adtran Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Adtran Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Adtran Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amped Wireless

Exhibit 112: Amped Wireless - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amped Wireless - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Amped Wireless - Key offerings

12.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 115: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Buffalo Americas Inc.

Exhibit 124: Buffalo Americas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Buffalo Americas Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Buffalo Americas Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 D Link Corp

Exhibit 132: D Link Corp - Overview



Exhibit 133: D Link Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 134: D Link Corp - Key news



Exhibit 135: D Link Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: D Link Corp - Segment focus

12.10 DrayTek Corp.

Exhibit 137: DrayTek Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: DrayTek Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: DrayTek Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Extreme Networks Inc.

Exhibit 144: Extreme Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Extreme Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Extreme Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 155: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 MERCUSYS Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: MERCUSYS Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: MERCUSYS Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: MERCUSYS Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Netgear Inc.

Exhibit 161: Netgear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Netgear Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Netgear Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Netgear Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio