Wireless Sensor Networks Market to grow by USD 92.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless sensor networks market by end-user (building automation, wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the wireless sensor networks market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 92.39 billion, according to Technavio. The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 is a key factor driving market growth. The new industrial revolution, also known as Industry 4.0, mainly consists of integrating advanced technologies, including IoT, cloud computing, and data analytics, to create smart factories. One of the key components of Industry 4.0 is wireless sensor networks, as they help end users monitor and manage many industrial processes in real-time. Therefore, the increasing use of wireless sensor networks in industrial automation will have a positive impact on the wireless sensor network (WSN) market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Sensor Networks Market 2023-2027

Wireless Sensor Networks Market - Market Dynamics

Significant Challenge

Increasing challenges in delivering high-quality wireless sensor networks at low cost are restricting market growth.

Wireless Sensor Networks Market - Market Segmentation

The wireless sensor networks market has been segmented by end-user (building automation, wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The building automation segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Major applications of building automation systems (BAS) include monitoring and control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, building facility management (lighting, security, and security), and automatic electricity meter readings. This segment is widely used to improve the quality of construction technology and reduce operating and maintenance costs. Furthermore, due to the affordability of wireless sensor networks, they are increasingly being applied to deploying building automation systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Wireless Sensor Networks Market:

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lantronix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Wireless Sensor Networks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 92.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.29 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lantronix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

