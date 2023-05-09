Wireless Testing Global Market Report 2023: Development and Deployment of 5G Networks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Testing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global wireless testing market is expected to grow from $12.22 billion in 2022 to $13.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The wireless testing global wireless testing market is expected to grow to $18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the wireless testing market are SGS Group, Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Intertek Group Plc, TUV Rheinland, Viavi Solutions Inc., Electro Magnetic Test Inc., EXFO Inc., Bluflux, Spirent Communications, Eurofins Scientific, SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS, and Keysight Technologies.

Wireless testing refers to a process that evaluates electrical products that are intended to be operated without wires and tests their ability to connect with other devices and networks and perform operational tasks using the connection. It is used to ensure wireless products connect and interoperate with each other.



The main wireless testing offerings include equipment and services. Wireless testing equipment are used to verify wireless connections. These are devices that can determine if the wireless connection complies with the high-speed connection requirements that are defined by LTE, wireless, Bluetooth, and other standards. The different connectivity technologies include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE and 5G, which are applied in consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunication, energy and power, medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and others.



The wireless testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wireless testing market statistics, including wireless testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wireless testing market share, detailed wireless testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wireless testing industry. This wireless testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Advanced technologies are a key trend in the wireless testing market. Companies in the market are focusing on technological advances such as automated testing platforms to reduce time and improve testing efficiency. For instance, in March 2022, American network test, measurement, and assurance technology company, Viavi Solutions launched FiberComplete PROT, a fiber test solution with a suite of capabilities that replaces six test instruments. The new product fully automates all the fiber qualification tests required for constructing and certifying any fiber optic network and reduces fiber acceptance testing time by nearly 80%.



North America was the largest region in the wireless testing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wireless testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the wireless testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The development and deployment of the 5G network is a major driver propelling the growth of the wireless testing market. 5G is the 5th generation mobile network, which delivers higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more consistent user experience to more users. 5G networks allow wireless devices' with the smooth and latency-free operation, thus driving demand for wireless testing.

For instance, in August 2022, an Indian telecommunications company, Airtel, signed 5G network agreements with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung to deploy 5G networks in India. Therefore, the development and deployment of the 5G network will continue to drive the wireless testing market.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wireless Testing Market Characteristics



3. Wireless Testing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Wireless Testing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Wireless Testing Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Wireless Testing Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Wireless Testing Market



5. Wireless Testing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Wireless Testing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Wireless Testing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Wireless Testing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Wireless Testing Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Equipment

Services

6.2. Global Wireless Testing Market, Segmentation By Connectivity Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

6.3. Global Wireless Testing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Medical Devices

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Other Applications

7. Wireless Testing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Wireless Testing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Wireless Testing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

