Wireless Zone Named Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®; Achieves Highest-Ever Ranking

Nation's Largest Verizon Franchisor Climbs to No. 87 in Ninth Consecutive Year on Influential Industry Ranking

FISHERS, Ind. , Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Zone®, the nation's largest Verizon franchisor, has once again ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This year, Wireless Zone achieved its highest ranking yet at No. 87, marking its ninth consecutive year on the prestigious list. For 47 years, the Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry.

"Earning our highest ranking to date on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the strength of our franchise system," said Al Pellecchia, Executive Vice President at Wireless Zone. "Our team and franchisees are deeply committed to the people and communities they serve. As we enter a new era of Wireless Zone, this recognition reinforces the strong foundation we've built and the momentum of our network."

In 2025, Wireless Zone continued its impressive growth, opening 44 new stores with more than 25 owner groups adding at least one additional location. According to Entrepreneur, the brand saw a 75.6% increase in units over the past three years, closing 2025 with 790 units nationwide. Wireless Zone also rolled out its "Marketing Hub," a tool to help owners drive traffic to their stores and manage their digital advertising with ease. Committed to improving the customer experience, the company continues to invest in innovative technology to support its marketing initiatives.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

The Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Wireless Zone's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Wireless Zone LLC operates under parent company Round Room LLC, a holding company of emerging technologies and businesses in the wireless space. Since its inception in 1988, Wireless Zone has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 790 independently owned and operated locations across the U.S.

Supported by over 400 communities, Wireless Zone actively invests in local and national causes. Community giveback initiatives are a core part of Round Room and each of its entities' DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, they host quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence. In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $8M through its community grant program where stores have supported over 1,600 nonprofit organizations, hospitals, and more. This culture of giving also strengthens the company, earning Wireless Zone national recognition for their positive work environment and industry-leading employee satisfaction.

To view Wireless Zone in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, currently available on newsstands.

To learn more about Wireless Zone, visit www.wirelesszone.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.linkedin.com/company/wireless-zone-llc and www.facebook.com/WirelessZone .

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com .

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with 790 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2025. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit www.WirelessZone.com for more information or www.RoundRoom.com to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

