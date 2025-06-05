Wiremind Announces Launch of PAXONE OSDM Sandbox Environment

PARIS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiremind, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the transportation and ticketing industry, today announced the launch of its PAXONE OSDM Sandbox, an open environment for testing and validating OSDM-based ticketing and distribution management solutions. This launch positions Wiremind as the fourth major provider to offer an OSDM Sandbox, joining other providers in supporting industry-wide adoption of open, standardized data management.

Try out PAXONE OSDM Sandbox

The Open Sales and Distribution Model (OSDM) is an open standard that streamlines the distribution and management of transportation tickets, simplifying data exchanges between operators, vendors, and partners. By embracing OSDM, the industry benefits from enhanced interoperability, reduced integration complexity, and increased automation in fare management and ticketing processes.

Why Can You Do with the PAXONE OSDM Sandbox?

The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox provides developers and industry players a dedicated environment to:

Test and Evaluate: Explore the capabilities and behavior of the OSDM standard before deciding on full implementation

Experiment and Debug: Identify and resolve potential issues within your OSDM implementations without disrupting your production environment.

Contribute to Development: Actively participate in shaping the OSDM standard by verifying behaviors, testing scenarios, and validating integrations.

This flexible developer environment supports transportation providers and their partners to validate their implementations, reducing risks and minimizing costs before moving to production.

"Transportation and ticketing companies regularly face challenges around integration, security, and efficiency when adopting new data standards," said Bertrand Minary, UIC Passenger Director and Vittorio Carta, Manager Transport Policy Europe, Deutsche Bahn AG. "Wiremind's PAXONE OSDM Sandbox significantly lowers the barrier to entry, making it easier than ever to adopt OSDM standards confidently."

"The launch of our new testing platform marks a big step forward for PAXONE, helping us make it easier for distributors to integrate with our solution. We're excited to provide businesses with an accessible, secure, and powerful platform to test and validate their solutions, ultimately helping them achieve seamless implementation," says Rémi Habfast, Managing Director of PAXONE.

The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox is now available for testing. Try it out here - https://content.wiremind.io/paxone-osdm-sandbox .

