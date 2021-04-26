Wirex & Snowdrop Solutions launch location-enriched transaction services

Launched in partnership with Snowdrop Solutions Ltd, the service removes the confusing information often found in a card transaction and replaces it with the merchant name, location and, where appropriate, associated brand. This is clearly displayed in any of the 20 digital and traditional currencies offered by Wirex within their award-winning app. This means that Wirex cardholders across the globe will benefit from more confidence and insights when reviewing their transactions

The CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, Pavel Matveev, commented that "since creating Wirex in 2014, we've tried to make the often-confusing world of crypto more appealing for everyday users. Partnering with Snowdrop will give our customers access to even more cutting-edge and convenient financial features that add value to their lives, whilst bridging the gap between the traditional and digital economies."

With over 3.5 million customers, Wirex has already gained recognition for its innovation, pairing the next-generation of payments infrastructure with digital payments and allowing customers to spend crypto in-store at over 61 million locations with their Wirex debit card. Utilising Snowdrop's Merchant Reconciliation System (MRS) technology, the service also enables Wirex to capture unique spending insights and share with its customers better ways to visualise financial habits and patterns.

"We're excited to partner with Wirex," said Ken Hart, CEO of UK-based Snowdrop. "They put quality customer experience and transparency at the forefront of their business and are committed to lead by example," he added.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With over 3.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Japan, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

About Snowdrop Solutions

Snowdrop Solutions is an award winning Google Maps & Cloud Premier Partner providing location-enabled solutions for leading firms in the Travel and Leisure, Transport, Real Estate, Telecommunications and FinTech sectors.

Based in the United Kingdom, the company operates across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia offering optimised Google Maps and Cloud licenses, advanced customer care as well as its own products and support services.

In 2017, Snowdrop launched its Merchant Reconciliation Systems API with several leading UK challenger banks. Known as MRS, the solution currently enriches hundreds of millions of transactions across Snowdrop's banking customer base, boosting consumer engagement whilst dramatically reducing call centre and other operational charges for banks.

