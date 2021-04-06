Wirex Announces 3.5 Million Customers Milestone and Double Cryptoback™ Rewards for April

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital payments platform, Wirex, have launched a brand-new offer to double the amount of Cryptoback™ rewards after surpassing 3.5 million customers. Available exclusively throughout April, Wirex customers in certain regions can earn up to 4% rewards back on all purchases made with their Wirex card.*

Since launching in May 2018, Wirex has awarded customers $1.37 million worth of crypto through their popular Cryptoback™ rewards programme. As the first company to develop a crypto rewards scheme, Cryptoback™ automatically rewards customers up to 2% back in WXT, Wirex's native token, for using their crypto-enabled debit card in-store or online, and for the month of April, these rewards are being doubled*.

The leading fintech has celebrated a number of milestones already this year. Last month, Wirex won a High Court trade mark infringement claim for their UK registered trade mark for Cryptoback™, and launched their X-tras rewards programme, offering users enhanced Cryptoback™ rewards and up to 12% in annual Savings Bonus on their WXT balance.**

In the UK and EEA region, over 100,000 customers have already ordered their recently released crypto-enabled multicurrency Mastercard debit card, featuring real-time point-of-sale conversion, exclusive interbank and OTC exchange rates, free international ATM withdrawals, zero monthly fees and free fiat-to-fiat exchanges.

Wirex CEO and Co-founder, Pavel Matveev expressed his excitement about the companies' recent achievements, stating: "Wirex was founded with a mission to help make cryptocurrency accessible for all, and our world-first Cryptoback™ scheme helps to show people the wide range of benefits a digital economy offers. As lockdown restrictions ease and people look to resume their normal spending habits, doubling Cryptoback™ rewards will help everyone from crypto-enthusiasts to savvy-savers to get the most out of their money, whether fiat or crypto."

From today until 30th April, Wirex users in certain regions will automatically have access to increased Cryptoback™ rewards when spending in-store or online with their Wirex card, with the percentage dependant on the X-tras subscription.*

* Double CryptobackTM Rewards Promotion T&Cs apply. Please check T&Cs for eligible regions. Percentage varies depending on customer's X-tras subscription plan.

** up to 12% in annual Savings Bonus under the X-tras rewards programme is available for a limited time only. Please refer to the X-tras Terms and Conditions applicable to your region.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With nearly 3.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Japan, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

