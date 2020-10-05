Wirex Announces Longlist of Inspiring 'Rising Women in Crypto'

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading crypto platform, Wirex, in partnership with The Fintech Times, have announced the inspirational longlist of ' Rising Women in Crypto' . Having closed entries for nominations last week, the 'Power List' received an incredible 367 entries, with the top 10 set to be revealed early next month.

The 'Power List' was created as part of Wirex's inaugural 'Women in Crypto' campaign, to celebrate women working in the crypto fields that are rarely recognised for their incredible achievements. Being a stereotypically male-dominated industry, Wirex are endeavouring to shine a light on exceptional women, to give others the confidence to get involved themselves in a flourishing sector. For the past month, individuals have had the opportunity to nominate themselves or someone they know who they believe to be advancing the world of crypto.

The longlist of all women nominated has now been revealed, showcasing women with a variety of experience and diverse backgrounds. This ranges from those holding junior and senior positions, newcomers, long-standing advocates of crypto, and those working in both startups and multinational companies. Women from over 50 countries around the globe are featured, working across the tech, finance, legal, journalism and design sectors, to name a few.

The esteemed judging panel will now deliberate and decide on their top 10 entries that demonstrate unprecedented levels of achievement, potential, leadership skills, ambition, influence and innovation, with the shortlist being announced on the 2nd November.

During this period, Wirex will launch the final phase of their campaign with a takeover of the Wirex channels. This will feature a series of inspirational articles and videos from both the women that are working at Wirex, as well as other female influencers working in the crypto and fintech industries, including content from Erica Standford, Founder of the Crypto Curry Club, Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer, a Fintech Global 50 Influencer, and Denelle Dixon, CEO of Stellar Development Foundation. These women will be sharing their unique perspectives on what it means to be a woman in the space, and showcasing their experiences of working in the field.

As one of the judges of the 'Power List', CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, Pavel Matveev, shared his excitement about the campaign: "The 'Women in Crypto' initiative has been a phenomenal success. Having already read some of the nominations for the 'Power List', it's incredible to see the extensive achievements of women working in the sector. Since its inception, Wirex's mission has been to empower everyone to step into the world of crypto by offering a simple solution to the often confusing world of blockchain, and we hope that this campaign inspires women around the world to get involved in this rapidly growing sector. I look forward to seeing the campaign's impact as we move into the final phase of the campaign and reveal the shortlist."

To see the full longlist of the 'Power List', please visit the Wirex website at: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/rising-women-in-crypto-the-longlist-0220

The 'Women in Crypto' takeover of the Wirex channels will feature from the 26th October - 8th November, with the winners of the 'Power List' being released on the 2nd November.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 54 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licencing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make. They also launched their own native utility token, WXT, which entitles holders to rewards and incentives such as heavily-discounted fees and higher Cryptoback™ rewards.

Wirex is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $3bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

