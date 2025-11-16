Wirex Launches 2025 Rising Women in Crypto Awards to Celebrate Female Leaders in Web3

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in digital payments and Web3 innovation, has announced the launch of the Rising Women in Crypto Awards 2025, honouring the women who are driving progress and redefining leadership in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative continues to recognise the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers shaping the future of the digital economy (PRNewsfoto/Wirex)

Now in its sixth year, the initiative continues to recognise the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers shaping the future of the digital economy. For the second year in a row, BeInCrypto, one of the world's leading blockchain and crypto media outlets, joins as the official media partner, helping amplify the stories of women transforming the Web3 landscape.

Championing Women Driving the Future of Crypto

This year's Rising Women in Crypto Awards celebrate the trailblazing women shaping the future of Web3. From entrepreneurs building the next big startups to storytellers, educators, and innovators inspiring communities worldwide, the awards highlight the extraordinary talent and vision driving progress in crypto.

Categories for 2025 include:

Best Women-Led Startup to Watch

Best Crypto Journalist

Journalist Best Crypto Influencer

Influencer Best Founder

Best Crypto Podcaster

Podcaster Best PR & Communications Strategist

"Every year we're inspired by the powerful stories of women breaking new ground in crypto and blockchain," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "The industry thrives when diverse voices are heard, and these awards help spotlight the individuals shaping a more inclusive and innovative Web3 future."

Wirex remains committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion across the fintech and crypto industries. The Rising Women in Crypto Awards are part of the company's ongoing mission to create opportunities and amplify the achievements of women leading change around the world.

Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the 2025 Rising Women in Crypto Awards are open until 30 November 2025.

Anyone can take part by nominating an inspiring woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the crypto and blockchain industry — including nominating themselves or a peer whose work deserves recognition.

Submit your nomination now

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

wirexapp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818525/Wirex.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5612470/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex