Wirex Announces the Wirex Private Service, a New Top-Tier of Membership

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading payments platform with over 5.5 million customers, has launched Wirex Private. Aimed at Wirex's growing segment of affluent customers, it will offer a luxury service including exceptional levels of support and exclusive perks at no additional cost.

Designed for high-value customers, the exclusive membership will provide the ultimate convenience and flexibility for managing funds, including:

No fees for membership

Assigned a dedicated account manager to provide priority support

Bespoke limits* and lending terms catering to user's needs

Up to 8% Cryptoback™ rewards for all card purchases

More tailored travel and wellness perks coming soon

Offering an unparalleled service compared to competitors, the scheme is expected to be hugely popular. Following a successful soft launch period that saw Wirex Private customers with $30 million worth of assets utilise the service, the company is now welcoming applications from eligible customers.

The Wirex app allows users to buy, hold, exchange and sell multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies within an award-winning app, which can be spent globally using their crypto-enabled debit card. Over the past year, Wirex has expanded their arsenal of industry-leading products to allow users to manage and grow their wealth.

Since inception in 2014, the company has gained a reputation for upholding the highest levels of safety and security. Licensed and regulated, Wirex works with internationally recognised brands including crypto custody provider, Fireblocks, to secure customers funds. They became the first crypto-enabled company to achieve Mastercard principal membership, and recently signed a long-term strategic global partnership with Visa.

Pavel Matveev, Wirex's CEO and Co-Founder, said: "We understand the importance of looking after our customers hard-earned money, whether traditional or cryptocurrency, so we've created a service that caters to individual's needs. We also want to provide a luxury experience for managing finances, and additional reassurance when entrusting us with large amounts of funds."

To find out more information and request to join Wirex Private, visit: wirexapp.com/private

* Bespoke limits are subject to status and completion of satisfactory checks

