Wirex Announces Winners of 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading payments platform, in partnership with The Cryptonomist, has today announced the winners of the 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List. The 13 winners were chosen by the judges out of over 200 incredible entries.

Wirex opened nominations for this year's Power List on the 15th September, inviting 232 nominations of women from the crypto space, both by themselves and from others. Now in its third year, this brings the total number of nominations to over 700, solidifying Wirex's initial goal to promote women in the crypto sector and break the stereotype that only white, younger males can get involved.

After an intense decision-making process, the five experienced female judges from the crypto sector chose who they believed to be the most outstanding women in the space. The winners were selected for their unprecedented levels of achievements, potential, influence, ambition, leadership skills and innovation, and above all else, who were considered to be a 'rising star' in crypto.

The 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List winners (in no particular order):

Lauren Ingram , Founder of Women of Web3

, Founder of Women of Web3 Tavonia Evans , Founder of GuapCoin

, Founder of GuapCoin Oluchi Enebeli , Founder of Web3Ladies

, Founder of Web3Ladies Yasmin Johal , Financial Services Regulation Associate at CMS

, Financial Services Regulation Associate at CMS Gabriella M Kusz, CEO of the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association

Association Lisa Loud , Co-Founder and CEO of FLUIDEFI

, Co-Founder and CEO of FLUIDEFI Irina Karagyaur, Head of Ecosystem Growth and Business Development at Unique Network

Gail Cruz Macapagal , Counter Director of DynaQuest & Founder of Women in Blockchain Philippines

, Counter Director of DynaQuest & Founder of Women in Blockchain Philippines Naomi Metzger , Professional Athlete & NFT Creator

, Professional Athlete & NFT Creator Lisa Francour , Chief Revenue Officer of Crypto Tutors

, Chief Revenue Officer of Tutors Maliha Abidi , Founder of Women Rise (social media influencer of the year)

, Founder of Women Rise (social media influencer of the year) Leanne Holder, CEO of Giving to Services (newcomer of the year)

Valentyna Dynovska, Communication Expert at the World Smart Cities Forum, (young Ukrainian of the year)

Diana Carrasco-Vime, Non-Executive Director of Wirex and Managing Director of Merchant Services at Lloyds Banking Group, and one of the Power List judges, commented, "I'm grateful to be involved in such an important initiative celebrating the most incredible women in the crypto sector. With so many strong entries from all backgrounds and sectors, judging wasn't an easy decision, but this shows how many female extraordinary women exist, many of whom go unnoticed. It's also great to see such a range in nominations of women from their peers, colleagues and friends, as well as those having the confidence to nominate themselves."

The announcement today concludes Wirex's 2022 Women in Crypto campaign but the company will continue to promote the initiative year-round.

