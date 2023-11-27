Wirex Announces Winners of the 2023 Rising Women in Crypto Power List

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in digital payments, is delighted to unveil the winners of the 2023 Rising Women in Crypto Power List, a part of the company's Women in Crypto campaign.

In collaboration with The Cryptonomist, this initiative recognises and celebrates the impactful contributions of women in the crypto sector.

After a careful review by a respected panel of judges, which included industry experts such as Amelia Tomasicchio, Ani Petrova, Diana Carrasco-Vime, Eleonora Rocca, George Coxon, and Georgia Hanias, Wirex is excited to introduce the outstanding women who have showcased remarkable accomplishments.

The 2023 Rising Women in Crypto Power List winners:

Amna Usman Chaudhry , MENA Lead at Climate Chain Coalition

, MENA Lead at Climate Chain Coalition Audrey Akwenye , Co-Founder of Black@

Belinda Lim , Head of Partnerships SG at The Sandbox

Bridget Greenwood, Founder of The Bigger Pie, Co-founder of 200Bn Club

Caterina Ferrara , Senior Blockchain Consultant & Analyst at AlmavivA

Charmaine Short, Operational Test Manager at Fnality International

Lianna Adams, Founder of Impactful Artistry, Web3 advocate

Lori Souza , Co-Founder and COO at MetaFusion

Priya Guliani , CEO of Earth.ID

Yaliwe Soko , Chairperson at United Africa Blockchain Association

Special Awards:

Compliance Leader of the Year: Natalia Latka, Crypto Compliance Regulatory Advisor at Merkle Science

Social Media Influencer of the Year: Randi Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of HUG

Pavel Matveev, Wirex's CEO & Co-founder, commented: 'On behalf of Wirex, a sincere congratulations to all the winners! Your achievements are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the crypto space, and we're proud to recognise your significant contributions.'

As Wirex concludes the Women in Crypto campaign, the conversation continues within the Rising Women in Crypto Community on LinkedIn. Join to engage in ongoing discussions and initiatives shaping the future of crypto space.

