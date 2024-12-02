LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, is celebrating a major milestone - its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, Wirex has transformed from a bold idea into a global leader in digital finance, offering seamless access to both digital and traditional currencies.

Wirex Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Growth in Digital Finance

Wirex made history in 2015 by launching the world's first-ever debit card, which allowed users to spend their digital assets anywhere Visa and Mastercard were accepted. This pioneering move helped Wirex become one of the first companies to truly bridge the gap between the worlds of digital and traditional finance.

Today, Wirex continues to lead the industry with a range of products and services, including Cashback rewards, X-tras, and X-Accounts, all designed to enhance the user experience and provide greater financial flexibility.

Pavel Matveev, Wirex's Co-Founder, shared his thoughts on the company's journey: "From the start, our mission has been clear: to make digital finance accessible to everyone. We wanted to build a platform that seamlessly integrates both fiat and digital assets, giving users the freedom to transact in any form of money, anywhere."

Wirex Pay: Enabling a Seamless Payment Experience

As Wirex celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company is proud to showcase Wirex Pay, one of its most innovative solutions. Designed to bridge the gap between digital and traditional payments, Wirex Pay allows users to seamlessly make transactions at millions of merchants worldwide. Whether online or in-store, users can make payments without the need to convert currencies.

"Wirex Pay is about empowering people to pay and get paid in whatever way they choose, without boundaries or limitations," said Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-founder of Wirex. "With instant payments, zero transaction fees, and exclusive rewards, we're transforming everyday transactions and giving users more control over their financial decisions."

Strategic Partnerships Driving Global Expansion

Central to Wirex's success has been its ability to form strategic partnerships with industry leaders. As a Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard, Wirex has expanded its global reach, providing users with access to payments and services in more than 130 countries worldwide.

"Our partnerships with Visa and Mastercard have been pivotal in helping us deliver on our promise of accessible financial solutions," said Matveev. "These collaborations have enabled us to offer Wirex Cards and services in regions around the globe, making it easier for users to manage both their digital and fiat currencies."

Additionally, partnerships with companies such as Curve and COCA have expanded Wirex's product offerings.

Wirex's commitment to innovation has been recognized globally, with numerous awards and accolades celebrating its contributions to the digital finance space. Notable recent achievements include:

2024 Pay 360 Awards – Winner of 'Best Use of Digital Currencies-Assets in Financial Services'

– Winner of 'Best Use of Digital Currencies-Assets in Financial Services' 2024 APAC Payments Excellence Awards – Finalist in the 'Most Impactful Industry Innovation' and 'Best B2C Payment Experience' categories

– Finalist in the 'Most Impactful Industry Innovation' and 'Best B2C Payment Experience' categories 2023 Greater London Enterprise Awards – Best Multi-Currency POS Solution

These awards reflect Wirex's ongoing dedication to providing cutting-edge financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of its users.

As Wirex celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains focused on continuing its mission to drive the global adoption of digital finance. Looking ahead, Wirex plans to expand its offerings, enhance its user experience, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of digital finance.

