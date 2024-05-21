Wirex Executive Joins CryptoUK's New Policy Committee

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, is proud to announce that Chet Shah, Global Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Wirex, has joined CryptoUK's newly established Policy Committee.

CryptoUK, the premier trade body representing the UK's digital asset sector, formed its new Policy Committee which brings together industry-leading experts from the legal, regulatory, and compliance sectors. The committee's mission is to provide strategic policy guidance, advocate for regulatory clarity, and foster innovation to support the growth of the UK's digital assets industry.

This appointment underscores Wirex's commitment to advancing regulatory clarity and innovation in the digital asset sector.

Chet brings a wealth of experience in risk and compliance. His background covers banking, auditing, and traditional finance, as well as solid expertise in the cryptocurrency space. At Wirex, Chet has been crucial in building and improving relationships with global regulators, including the Financial Conduct Authority, and authorities in countries including Singapore, Croatia, and Italy.

Chet's approach prioritises commercially focused compliance and risk management, ensuring that Wirex operates smoothly at the intersection of traditional finance and Web3. His ability to balance regulatory requirements with innovation has been key to Wirex's growth and success.

Commenting on his appointment, Chet said, "My experience aligns perfectly with the committee's goals and together, we can advocate for policies that balance regulation with growth in the digital assets space."

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management.

Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

