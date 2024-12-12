LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, is excited to introduce the Visa Platinum card for its UK customers, offering a range of Wirex-sourced exclusive benefits that are in addition to the suite of card benefits offered by Visa.

Available as both a virtual and physical card, this new Visa Platinum card provides its cardholders with premium features when the card is used at Visa-accepting retailers, including up to 8% cash back on all purchases, special offers at Visa-accepting retailers, and discounts on car rentals with Sixt Car Rental.

Wirex Expands UK Card Offering with the Launch of Visa Platinum Card (PRNewsfoto/Wirex)

In addition, cardholders benefit from a multi-currency account, access to Wirex's award-winning loyalty platform, and market-leading interbank exchange rates for seamless international transactions.

With no annual fees and flexible spending limits, the Visa Platinum card enhances the Wirex ecosystem by offering secure, contactless payment capabilities and advanced fraud protection.

Pavel Matveev, Co-founder of Wirex, commented: "We're proud to expand our partnership with Visa and bring the premium benefits of the Visa Platinum card to our UK customers. This launch is a significant step in our mission to offer more innovative and flexible payment solutions. With Wirex, users can easily spend both fiat and digital assets in their everyday purchases, whether at home or abroad."

Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto, Visa, added: "Visa is committed to providing consumers with convenient, secure and rewarding payment solutions. We are excited to work with Wirex on the launch of the Visa Platinum card in the UK. This card empowers cardholders to effortlessly manage and spend their money, enabling them to harness the potential of blockchain technology and digital currencies."

Wirex offers a unique dual-issuer status, giving its global customers access to a broader range of payment solutions.

This launch underscores Wirex's ongoing commitment to providing world-class payment options that integrate the best of both fiat and digital currencies.

Disclaimer:

All cardholder benefits are provided through Wirex.

Case studies, statistics, research and recommendations are provided "AS IS" and intended for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for operational, marketing, legal, technical, tax, financial or other advice. Visa Inc. does not make any warranty or representation as to the completeness or accuracy of the information within this document, nor assume any liability or responsibility that may result from reliance on such Information. The Information contained herein is not intended as legal advice, and readers are encouraged to seek the advice of a competent legal professional where such advice is required.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

