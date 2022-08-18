Wirex Introduces SEPA Instant and Faster Payments as Top-Up Methods

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading crypto platform, has made it easier than ever for users to top-up and withdraw from their accounts with the introduction of new payment methods. The addition of SEPA Instant and Faster Payments will mean customers in the UK and EEA can transfer British Pounds and Euros more easily between their Wirex and bank accounts.

Wirex's mission has been to enable everyone to access the benefits of crypto, and giving their 5 million customers complete control over managing their funds is a vital part of that. Wirex have partnered with digital payment infrastructure provider, Modulr, to introduce popular deposit and withdrawal methods, SEPA and Faster Payments, to their UK and EEA users. In addition to the debit/credit card top-up method already offered, this will give customers more flexibility to choose how they wish to transfer funds in and out of their Wirex account, instantly and at no cost.

With even more ways to transfer funds in, users can instantly begin buying, holding, exchanging or selling multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies from within the intuitive Wirex app. Alternatively, they can then spend these currencies in everyday life at over 80 million locations globally using the Wirex Mastercard.

SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) is a popular method for bank transfers and will provide an easy on/off-ramp for UK and EEA Wirex users to move EUR directly between Wirex and their bank account. Every user activating a Euro wallet within the Wirex app can access a unique IBAN and BIC for transferring from their bank account to Wirex, as well as send Euros to compatible bank accounts.

Faster Payments allow UK users to instantly send and receive GBP to/from their Wirex and bank accounts. A top-up method rarely offered by competitors, users will get their own unique sort code and account number from Wirex, and can benefit from high transaction limits and zero fees.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder, said: "Offering additional choice and flexibility with the introduction of new top-up and withdrawal methods puts our Wirex users in charge of their money. The UK and EEA regions make up the majority of our customer-base, and with SEPA and Faster Payments being widely used, we know that this change will have a huge impact on them."

In the coming weeks, Wirex will roll out Plaid, an additional, well-known top-up and withdrawal method across the UK, EEA and US regions.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With over 5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 8% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

