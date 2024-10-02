Wirex Launches 2024 Rising Women in Crypto Awards in Partnership with BeInCrypto

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, has announced the start of its annual Rising Women in Crypto Awards 2024, celebrating the exceptional achievements of women in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Now in its 5th year, this prestigious initiative continues to spotlight and honour female talent across a variety of Web3 sectors.

In partnership with BeInCrypto, a major blockchain and cryptocurrency media outlet, the campaign aims to raise awareness and promote the contributions of women in an industry that is often male-dominated.

The 2024 Rising Women in Crypto Award categories include:

Best Blockchain Developer

Best Crypto Compliance Expert

Best Crypto Journalist

Best Crypto Influencer

Best Crypto Marketer

Best Founder

Best NFT Creator

Best Web3 UX/UI Designer

"Recognising and supporting women in the crypto space is key to driving innovation and diversity," added Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "These awards highlight the important role women play in shaping the future of this industry, and we're proud to celebrate their achievements."

Wirex has always championed diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the Rising Women in Crypto Awards exemplifies the company's commitment to fostering a more inclusive crypto community. These awards not only celebrate outstanding individual achievements but also empower the next generation of women leaders in the space.

"We're excited to see how women continue to push boundaries and shape the future of crypto," said Diana Velychko, PR & Communications Manager and Campaign Coordinator for the Rising Women in Crypto Awards at Wirex. "We hope these awards will inspire even more women to contribute to the industry's ongoing transformation."

Nominations are now open and will close on 31st October 2024.

Anyone can nominate a woman who has made a significant contribution to the industry. Whether you're nominating yourself or someone else, visit the website to submit a nomination and help us recognise the women driving the future of cryptocurrency.

To submit a nomination, visit: https://wirexapp.com/women-in-crypto-2024.

Join the Rising Women in Crypto Community

Stay connected and be part of the movement supporting women in crypto by joining our community. Connect with like-minded professionals, share insights, and stay updated on the latest trends. Click the link to join the Rising Women in Crypto Community.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

