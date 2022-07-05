Wirex Launches Crypto-Backed Credit

The product enables users to gain access to credit regardless of market conditions, whether that earning funds from investing into DeFi protocols or purchasing a getaway using the Wirex card. As the first company in the world to develop a crypto-enabled card, it's linked up to the award-winning Wirex app, meaning credit can be spent at over 80 million locations globally, in-store or online, wherever Visa or Mastercard is accepted.

Wirex Credit is set to shake up the competitive landscape, offering a near-instant loan of up to $100,000 issued in USDC, USDT and NXUSD, with a LTV of up to 80% within the Wirex app. There will be no origination fee, set up fee, or requirement for credit and affordability checks, and users can borrow up to 5 lines of credit at once. Wirex offers complete flexibility; customers can pay back at any time and are only required to pay interest for the days that the credit line is live, where credit health can easily be checked in-app.

Wirex Credit adds to the London-based company's arsenal of DeFi to CeFi products in their ecosystem. At the end of 2021, they released the world's first mass market non-custodial wallet, whose unique biometric access system, next-generation user experience and cross-chain compatibility with zero exchange fees has proven hugely popular with fintech fans and core crypto users. Users can easily move their loans from the Wirex app to the Wirex Wallet, allowing them to earn crypto from staking and locking after connecting it to DeFi protocols such as Nereus Finance. Wirex recently invested 5 billion of their native token, WXT into Nereus for its rewards mechanism, where Nereus has since become one of the fastest growing DeFi platforms ever.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, commented, "This is a landmark point in Wirex offering more ways for everyday users to utilise crypto, and we've made it as convenient and straightforward as possible for our customers to take a crypto-backed loan. Wirex's vast ecosystem of products means there are huge opportunities for using Wirex Credit, from HODLing to debit card purchases, or using the Wirex Wallet to earn in DeFi protocols."

In the coming months, the company plans to expand the tokens that credit are offered on and the regional availability.

Wirex Credit is subject to the T&Cs, Privacy Policy and availability by region may differ. All credit lines are provided in stablecoins. Cryptocurrency is volatile and all lending is conducted at the user's risk

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With over 5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 8% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

