Wirex Launches Enhanced Cryptoback™

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, payments platform Wirex launched a supercharged update of their revolutionary Cryptoback™ rewards programme. Customers can now earn up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin on Wirex Visa card purchases.

Released in 2018, Cryptoback™ was the world's first rewards programme that paid out 0.5% in cryptocurrency for all in-store spending with the Wirex Visa card. Thanks to the recent launch of the Wirex Token (WXT), customers can now triple the amount of BTC they earn – making investing in cryptocurrency easier than ever before.

Depending on the amount of WXT held, in-store Wirex card purchases now generate up to 1.5% in Bitcoin. There are three levels of crypto rewards available:

500,000 WXT = 1.5% Cryptoback ™

100,000 WXT = 1.0% Cryptoback ™

50,000 WXT = 0.75% Cryptoback™

Wirex have calculated that the average UK consumer stands to earn more than £300 in Cryptoback™ every year, just by using their Wirex Visa card for day-to-day spending. Unlike many other cashback programmes, Wirex doesn't impose restrictions on what customers can do with their rewards. Cryptoback™ can be redeemed instantly into their Bitcoin accounts, or quickly and easily exchanged into fiat for spending.

Enhanced Cryptoback™ is just one of the ways that holding Wirex Tokens allows customers to get even more out of their account. They can also enjoy heavily discounted fees based on the same structure, with access to premium products, merchant offers and airport lounges coming soon. As Wirex co-founder Pavel Matveev explains:

"We created the Wirex Token to be something that provides tangible value and benefits for holders beyond its market trajectory. Enhanced Cryptoback™ is the perfect example of this, as it allows customers to earn and invest in digital currency with a minimum of fuss. We're looking forward to introducing even more benefits for WXT holders soon."

About Wirex

Wirex is a UK-based, FCA-regulated fintech company which provides its customers with an alternative to conventional financial institutions by connecting traditional and new digital ecosystems on one borderless payment platform.

Wirex gives its customers the power to use their money, their way. Whether they use cryptocurrencies, traditional currencies or both, Wirex's advanced solutions ensure that their customers no longer have to deal with the traditional barriers or costs associated with a simple exchange or transaction.

Wirex is a pioneer in the crypto market and launched the world's first Visa card that allows customers to convert and spend their cryptocurrencies wherever Visa is accepted. The company now has over 2 million users in 130 countries and has processed over US$2bn of transactions.

