Wirex Partners with Terra Virtua for Exclusive NFT Giveaway

With a mission to empower everyone to have access to the benefits of crypto, Wirex are enabling their userbase of over 3.5 million to access the latest exciting application in blockchain technology. NFTs have gained considerable traction in the DeFi space recently due to their ability to verify ownership of assets and demonstrate transparency.

Between 7th-14th June, customers that upgrade to Premium or Elite on their X-tras programme will receive a code to unlock access to an exclusive, limited edition Wirex-branded vFlect from Terra Virtua, named WireXX and WireXY.*

Both companies have a reputation for blockchain innovation. Terra Virtua are at the forefront of the ever-growing NFT space, developing an industry-leading entertainment focused collectibles platform utilising the latest in mobile and gaming technologies. Likewise, Wirex was the first company to create a crypto-enabled debit card and crypto rewards programme, Cryptoback™, that pays up to 2% rewards back in WXT for card purchases.

The giveaway has been created to celebrate the 2nd birthday of WXT, Wirex's native token. Only last month, Wirex migrated 20% of its total supply of WXT tokens onto the Ethereum network, in a move to give holders easier access to the burgeoning DeFi sector.

Georgy Sokolov, Co-Founder and VP of Partnerships at Wirex, said that: "Our partnership with Terra Virtua comes at an important time for crypto fans globally, as NFT popularity soars. As a company that strives to exceed regulatory requirements, Terra Virtua were an ideal partner given their focus on licensing and intellectual property rights. It's great that we're able to give everyday users the chance to win an exclusive digital art collectible produced for WXT's milestone and promote the value of NFTs beyond the art world."

Terra Virtua's CEO and Co-Founder, Gary Bracey, expressed that, "I'm really pleased to announce that we are partnering with Wirex to celebrate the second anniversary of their WTX token. Terra Virtua is a pioneer within the NFT space – just as Wirex are in theirs, and so this is a natural fit for both brands as we continue to push boundaries and take our products to the mass market. Our vFlect items continue to soar in popularity, and I have no doubt that the Wirex customers will be just as excited about them as we are."

WXT's birthday celebrations will continue throughout June with the launch of other exciting promotional offers for Wirex customers worth a total of $500,000 in cryptocurrency, including:

Sign-up and verification bonuses for new and existing customers

Up to 2% Cryptoback™ on all crypto purchases made with credit or debit cards

Wirex's biggest refer-a-friend payout ever

Special rewards for deposits, transactions, card activations and WXT purchases

The giveaway of Wirex-branded vFlects will take place between 7th-14th June, to the first 500 Wirex customers that upgrade their X-tras accounts to 'Premium' or 'Elite'. Find out more about the benefits of X-tras here: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/a-new-era-wirex-x-tras-programme-0280

*limited to the first 500 customers. T&Cs apply.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over 3.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Japan, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua is the world's first fully immersive digital collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it allows digital asset collectors to display and interact with their virtual goods in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and in 3D on PCs.

Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, Terra Virtua aims to engage and connect fan-based user communities.

