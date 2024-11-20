Wirex Pay Announces Public Access to its Payment API, Enabling Non-Custodial Card Issuance and Real-Time Stablecoin Payments

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading non-custodial payment network incubated by Wirex, is excited to announce the public release of its Payment API. This move allows wallets, decentralized apps (dApps), and fintech platforms to integrate seamlessly with Wirex Pay's infrastructure, empowering them to issue non-custodial cards and facilitate real-time stablecoin payments worldwide.

The Wirex Pay Payment API is set to transform digital payments, by combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with Visa's vast global acceptance network, which spans over 80 million merchants in more than 200 countries.

Integration partners will now be able to offer their users the ability to make payments in stablecoins, all without custody risks, while benefiting from real-time transactions and eliminating the need for prefunding.

Key Benefits for Partners:

Non-Custodial Card Issuance: Provide users with full control over their funds while offering a seamless card experience.

Provide users with full control over their funds while offering a seamless card experience. Global Reach: Enable payments anywhere Visa is accepted, across over 200 countries and millions of merchants.

Enable payments anywhere Visa is accepted, across over 200 countries and millions of merchants. Real-Time Stablecoin Payments: Deliver fast, reliable, and efficient transactions powered by stablecoins.

Deliver fast, reliable, and efficient transactions powered by stablecoins. Zero Prefunding: Lower operational costs and streamline payment processing.

"Wirex Pay's API marks a significant milestone in decentralizing global payments. By offering public access, we are unlocking new possibilities for integration partners to build innovative payment solutions while empowering users with true financial independence," said Pavel Matveev, Co-founder of Wirex Pay.

Request API Access: Partners interested in integrating Wirex Pay's Payment API can learn more and request access through the official API page.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

