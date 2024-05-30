Wirex Pay Selects Gateway.fm to Power Upcoming Node Sale

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay , the cutting-edge modular Zero Knowledge (ZK) payment chain incubated by Wirex, is excited to announce its partnership with Gateway.fm to power its upcoming node sale. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Wirex Pay's journey towards decentralizing its payment infrastructure and engaging its community in the network's growth.

Benefits of the Node Sale:

Decentralization from Day One: Incentivizes community members to run nodes, enhancing network security.

Incentivizes community members to run nodes, enhancing network security. Pre-Launch Funding: Generates revenue for development and marketing before the network goes live.

Generates revenue for development and marketing before the network goes live. Community Engagement: Attracts early adopters, loyal users and potential investors through tiered node offerings

Attracts early adopters, loyal users and potential investors through tiered node offerings Future-Proof Investment: Offers potential airdrops, governance rights and ongoing staking rewards tied to the network's success.

As Wirex Pay prepares for its mainnet launch in June, the Node Sale will offer users a unique opportunity to purchase node licenses and become key participants in the network. Nodes play a crucial role in validating transactions and maintaining network security. By leveraging Gateway.fm's NodeHub, Wirex Pay ensures a seamless and user-friendly node ownership experience for its community.

Pavel Matveev, CEO of Wirex, stated, "Choosing Gateway.fm for our node sale underscores our commitment to building a secure, decentralized payment network. NodeHub's robust infrastructure and user-friendly interface will empower our community to actively participate in Wirex Pay's growth and governance."

NodeHub, part of the Presto ecosystem, provides a comprehensive Node as a Service (NaaS) solution. It simplifies the technical complexities of node distribution and operation, allowing users to focus on contributing to network security and earning rewards.

Key Features of NodeHub:

Seamless Node Distribution: Structured distribution process with tiered options to cater to different user segments.

Structured distribution process with tiered options to cater to different user segments. User-Friendly Interface: Dedicated web interface for easy navigation and secure purchases.

Dedicated web interface for easy navigation and secure purchases. NFT-Powered Ownership: Node licenses are represented as NFTs, providing verifiable proof of ownership and transferability on secondary markets.

For more information about Wirex Pay and to participate in the Node Sale, visit Wirex Pay Node Sale .

About Wirex Pay:

Wirex Pay is an innovative ZK payment chain incubated by Wirex, a global leader in the crypto debit card market with over 6 million users. Built on the Polygon CDK, Wirex Pay aims to revolutionize payments by offering secure, decentralized solutions.

About Gateway.fm:

Gateway.fm provides a comprehensive Node as a Service (NaaS) solution through NodeHub, part of the Presto ecosystem. NodeHub empowers blockchain projects to build secure, scalable ecosystems with seamless node distribution and operation, allowing users to focus on contributing to network security and earning rewards.

