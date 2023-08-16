Wirex Selects Sumsub For Virtual Asset Travel Rule Compliance and Transaction Monitoring Solutions

News provided by

Wirex

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Wirex partners with Sumsub to ensure regulatory compliance with upcoming virtual asset service provider (VASP) Travel Rule obligations and ongoing transaction monitoring

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital payment company Wirex has partnered with Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform. Sumsub will provide Wirex with its Transaction Monitoring capabilities, Travel Rule compliance solutions for virtual asset transfers, and its KYC (Know Your Customer) software to verify the identity of new clients.

The Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) is enforcing that virtual asset service providers (VASPs) must adhere to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations to uphold transparency and accountability standards, with UK regulations set to come into force on September 1, 2023. Sumsub's solution will enable secure Travel Rule information transfers between virtual VASPs, conducting all necessary KYC checks, AML screening, and verification orchestration in accordance with regulatory requirements and Wirex's business needs.

The Travel Rule solution can be easily integrated with Sumsub's advanced transaction monitoring (KYT) solution. Transaction monitoring encompasses a flexible set of procedures that typically include analysing sender/receiver profiles, calculating risk scores, and cross-checking KYC and transaction data.

Sumsub's Transaction Monitoring solutions will assist Wirex in preventing financial fraud and maintaining compliance. Recent internal data revealed 70% of fraudulent activity occurs after the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) onboarding stage, highlighting the necessity for continuous monitoring.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Sumsub to ensure seamless compliance with the upcoming regulatory requirements for virtual asset service providers. By utilising Sumsub's Transaction Monitoring capabilities and Travel Rule compliance solutions, we're committed to upholding the highest standards of security and protection for our user verification processes and our users' virtual asset transactions," said  Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder  of Wirex.

"The regulatory horizon is becoming increasingly complex, particularly for firms in the digital asset space. At Sumsub, we are committed to providing advanced verification and compliance solutions that empower businesses to navigate the evolving landscape - beyond the initial onboarding stage. This partnership with Wirex signifies a mutual commitment to maintaining the integrity of virtual asset transfers and ongoing transactions," explained Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. "Our full-cycle verification solution offers a comprehensive picture of all customer risk profiles, allowing our clients to make better-informed decisions and keep their businesses safe."

To learn more about Sumsub's Travel Rule solution and transaction monitoring software, please visit: https://sumsub.com/travel-rule and https://sumsub.com/kyt/.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Founded in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex was created to make the digital economy accessible to everyone. With over 6 million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions. To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has continued to expand their offering into the CeFi and DeFi sectors.

https://wirexapp.com/

Contact

E-mail: [email protected]

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform securing the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy, and TransferGo.

https://sumsub.com/

Contact

Kanayo Agwunobi
PR Manager
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex

Also from this source

Wirex Announces the Wirex Private Service, a New Top-Tier of Membership

Wirex Launches Competitive Affiliate Marketing Program for Crypto Enthusiasts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.