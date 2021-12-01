Wirex to Give Away $1 Million Worth of Crypto for Christmas Campaign

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading payments platform, has announced their biggest giveaway to date this Christmas. Throughout the month of December, they will be paying out up to $1 million worth of WXT across a series of fun and exciting promotions each day.

To kick-off the festive season, Wirex is launching their Christmas Advent Calendar and treating customers to a series of exclusive promotional offers. With Christmas shopping in full swing and people looking to invest in crypto in the new year, Wirex users across the globe can reap even more benefits by signing up, making purchases and exchanging crypto across the next 24 days.

With a mission of making crypto 'open to all', the Wirex platform already allows over 4.5 million users to buy, hold, exchange and sell multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies. They were the first company in the world to develop a crypto-enabled debit card, as well their world's first crypto rewards scheme, Cryptoback™, rewarding users for every in-store and online payment made worldwide using the Wirex card.

The Wirex Advent Calendar campaign will continue throughout the 1st - 24th December, with different promotions running every day of the month. This will include:

Sign-up and verification bonuses for new and existing customers

Special rewards for deposits, transactions, and card activations

Up to 4% Cryptoback™ rewards on all online and in-store purchases made with Wirex card

High bonuses for purchasing certain tokens, including BTC, ETH, DOGE and XRP

The giveaway will culminate in double rewards for users buying WXT on the 24th December, where they can receive 100 EUR/USD in WXT when they buy over 500 EUR/USD worth of the token.

The Christmas campaign will round-off a hugely successful year for Wirex. In addition to these limited-time bonuses, Wirex customers will also be able to earn even more with the industry-leading X-Accounts feature. Launched in June, X-Accounts enable customers to earn up to 16% interest back on their funds, with zero fees, the ability to withdraw at any time and no minimum deposit. Having recently expanded the offering to an additional 81 countries, it has already proved incredibly popular, with the company seeing over $70 million moved into over 68,000 separate X-Accounts.

Pavel Matveev, the CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, explained: "2021 has been a hugely successful year for Wirex, having welcomed over 600,000 more customers to our platform, and made our mark on the DeFi industry with the launch of X-Accounts. To thank our customers for their loyalty and commitment, we want to show our appreciation with a month of seasonal promotions for any actions they take, and spread the crypto cheer before what we know will be another hugely exciting year for Wirex and our users."

In the coming weeks, Wirex has plans to expand the number of stablecoins offered on their platform in an endeavour to increase offerings to their customers.

For full details of the promotional offers available, please visit: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/wirex-christmas-advent-calendar-is-here-0482

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With over 4.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

