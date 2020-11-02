Wirex's 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' Announced

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payments company, Wirex, in partnership with The Fintech Times, has revealed its 2020 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List'. After receiving 367 entries, the esteemed judging panel have chosen the 10 most inspirational women at the forefront of the crypto industry.

The 'Power List' was created as part of Wirex's inaugural 'Women in Crypto' campaign, endeavouring to showcase the achievements of women in the field and inspire others to get involved. After the longlist was published last month, the judges narrowed it down based on nominees' achievements, potential, leadership skills, ambition, influence and innovation in the crypto field. The winners come from a variety of backgrounds and include women working in events, research and content creation.

Wirex and The Fintech Times' 2020 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' is (in no particular order):

Noelle Acheson , Director of Research, CoinDesk

, Director of Research, CoinDesk Professor Tonya M. Evans , Professor, Penn State Dickinson Law

, Professor, Penn State Dickinson Law Lucy Gazmararian , Associate Director, PWC Crypto & Fintech Advisory

, Associate Director, PWC Crypto & Fintech Advisory Susan Crew , Content Creator, "Crypto Granny"

, Content Creator, "Crypto Granny" Simone Maini , Chief Executive Officer, Elliptic

, Chief Executive Officer, Elliptic Inbal Polak , Director of Fund for Digital Assets, YRD Capital

, Director of Fund for Digital Assets, YRD Capital Elizabeth Kukka , Executive Director, Ethereum Classic Labs

, Executive Director, Ethereum Classic Labs Sofie Blakstad , CEO, hiveonline

, CEO, hiveonline Christina Lomazzo , Blockchain Lead, UNICEF

, Blockchain Lead, UNICEF Lenka Hudáková, Events Manager, Maker Foundation

The announcement comes during the final phase of the campaign, with a 'Women in Crypto' takeover of the Wirex channels taking place from the 26th October until the 8th November. This will feature content from women working at Wirex, as well as female influencers in the crypto and fintech fields. Contributors include: Ashley Koh, COO at Spark Systems, about what she's learnt as a woman in fintech; George Coxon, COO at the Nano Foundation, with three things you didn't know about Nano; and Erica Stanford, Founder of the Crypto Curry Club, with top tips for surviving networking events.

Wirex CEO and Co-Founder - and 'Power List' judge - Pavel Matveev, said: "We've been overwhelmed by the positive response we've received so far, and we're delighted to finally reveal the 'Power List' top 10."

The platform's aim has always been to empower everyone to have access to cryptocurrency, leading Matveev to explain that "with so many inspirational women nominated, it was a difficult decision. But I'm confident that those picked represent the incredible talent of females in this field and I hope they inspire other women to be a part of this rapidly developing sector."

The 'Women in Crypto' takeover will continue until 8th November with content being housed on the 'Women in Crypto' hub , and more information about the shortlist winners can be found on this link .

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 54 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licencing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make. They also launched their own native utility token, WXT, which entitles holders to rewards and incentives such as heavily-discounted fees and higher Cryptoback™ rewards.

Wirex is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $3bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

