Wirex's 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' Returns for Second Year in Partnership with UKTN

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of Wirex's inaugural 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' last year, the leading payments platform has relaunched the initiative for a second year. In partnership with leading tech publication, UKTN, they have opened nominations to find the 10 most inspirational women in the crypto sector.

Part of their wider 'Women in Crypto' campaign, it aims to raise awareness of the important role of women in the crypto sector, combatting the male-dominated stereotype often associated with it. The aim falls in line with Wirex's core mission overall, to empower everyone to have access to the benefits of crypto, having been the first company in the world to develop a crypto-enabled debit card and crypto rewards scheme, Cryptoback™, bringing crypto into everyday life.

The Power List endeavours to celebrate incredible women in the sector, recognise their achievements, and inspire other women to get involved themselves. Last year's List was hugely successful, attracting over 350 nominations from a diverse range of women from various countries, backgrounds and roles. 2020 winners include Christina Lomazzo, Blockchain Lead at UNICEF, Tonya Evans, a Professor at Dickinson Law, and Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic.

Lottie Wells, Senior PR & Events Manager who was one of the key campaign drivers last year, explained that: "it's undeniable that the digital economy is edging closer to mass adoption, but this can only happen if women are involved too. Managed solely by the women working at Wirex, we want to authentically provide a platform for inspirational and promising women in the crypto sector, whether they're a seasoned veteran or rising star in the field. I'd encourage anyone to nominate themselves or a friend, colleague or peer that they think deserves this recognition."

Entries this year are open from 24th September until 29th October, with the final 10 being decided by a highly-respected panel of judges whose names will be revealed at a later date. Individuals can nominate themselves or someone they know, with judging criteria based on their achievements, potential, influence, ambition, leadership skills and innovation.

The Power List is being launched on the same day as Wirex's brand-new event, 'Women in Crypto: Tech, Innovation & Digitisation', which will be livestreamed from tech accelerator, Level39 on 24th September, 5pm BST. Taking place during London Tech Week, it will feature quick-fire presentations from 6 female crypto leaders, they will give unique and exclusive industry insights on technologies shaping the future of digitisation.

Whilst the Power List is open, Wirex will also be producing a series of new and exciting content on their blog to educate and excite people about the opportunities for women within the crypto sector. This includes a 'Your Money Matters' series, offering financial tips and advice from industry insiders, as well as a host of thought leadership-style articles from last year's Power List winners as part of the 'Where are they Now?' series.

Nevertheless, the 'Women in Crypto' initiative has been a year-round focus for Wirex, and they have become renowned for their commitment to supporting female inclusion within the sector. In an effort to promote diversity from within, they recently announced the appointment of Jenny Kong as Global Head of Marketing, as well as Diana Carrasco-Vime as the first Non-Executive Director. Other female talent from the company have become advocates for the initiative, having participated in events and podcasts such as the European Women in Payments Network and Harrington Starr's Fintech Focus podcast.

To nominate yourself or someone you know for the Power List, enter on the Wirex website: https://wirexapp.com/women-in-crypto

To register for a free ticket to the livestream, please sign up at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-in-crypto-tech-innovation-digitisation-live-stream-tickets-165873719761

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

