WIRobotics Draws Global Attention at CES 2026, Showcasing Robotics from Everyday Wearable Technology to Advanced Humanoid Systems

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company co-led by Co-CEOs Younbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim, announced that it is drawing strong attention from global media and industry stakeholders at the CES 2026 main exhibition, currently taking place in Las Vegas, by showcasing a broad spectrum of robotic technologies ranging from wearable robots for everyday use to next-generation humanoid robotics.

Photo credit: WIRobotics. WIRobotics’ WIM series on display at CES 2026, as a visitor receives an explanation of the WIM S. Photo credit: WIRobotics. Visitors gather at the WIRobotics booth to watch a live demonstration of the humanoid robot ALLEX.

Following its presentation at CES 2026 Unveiled, WIRobotics continues to engage attendees at the main exhibition by introducing both wearable walking-assist robots designed for daily life and advanced humanoid robotic technologies. In particular, WIRobotics has been supplying its wearable walking-assist robot WIM to the general public for approximately three years, beginning earlier than many other brands in the wearable robotics space. This early market presence, established before wearable robots gained broader adoption, has drawn attention from industry professionals at the show.

During CES 2026, WIRobotics is offering hands-on demonstrations centered on WIM S, an upgraded version of its wearable walking-assist robot WIM. Since 2025, WIM S has expanded beyond the Korean market into global markets including Europe, China, and Japan, and attendees have responded positively to its real-world usability and user-centered design.

Notably, the CES 2026 exhibition has also attracted existing WIM users from around the world who purchased the product in 2024. These users visited the WIRobotics booth to experience the upgraded features of WIM S and to share how WIM has positively changed their daily lives since adoption. This engagement highlights WIM's position as a wearable robot designed for long-term, real-world use, rather than short-term demonstrations.

WIRobotics' wearable robots are further differentiated by their design philosophy, which focuses on naturally fitting the user's body while providing only the necessary level of assistance. Visitors cited the robot's comfortable fit, balanced assistive support, and suitability for extended daily use as key strengths, noting that these attributes contribute to continued, everyday adoption.

Meanwhile, WIRobotics' humanoid robot, ALLEX, is also receiving meaningful attention at the main exhibition. Following live demonstrations, representatives from global AI and technology companies have expressed purchase interest, and WIRobotics is currently discussing potential collaborations with global technology leaders such as NVIDIA, Meta, and Amazon. With several companies, the discussions have progressed to specific directions for technical collaboration and joint technology development, exploring opportunities to expand the applications and scalability of humanoid robotics.

At CES 2026, ALLEX is being presented through live movement and interaction-focused demonstrations, providing visitors with a firsthand look at WIRobotics' approach to next-generation humanoid robotics and the company's long-term technological direction.

Throughout the exhibition, media outlets and buyers from key regions including North America, the Middle East, and South America have continued to visit the WIRobotics booth, engaging in active discussions regarding the company's robotics portfolio and its future global business expansion.

Younbaek Lee, Co-CEO of WIRobotics, stated,

"CES 2026 is an important opportunity for WIRobotics to present both robotics technologies designed for everyday life and advanced robotic technologies for the future," adding, "Building on the real-world experience we have accumulated through wearable robots and the growing interest in our humanoid robotics, we aim to create new possibilities for robotics through collaboration with global technology companies."

WIRobotics is exhibiting throughout the CES 2026 main exhibition at the Venetian Expo (Hall A–D, Booth #54635), where the company continues to engage global audiences through hands-on demonstrations of WIM S and live demonstrations of its humanoid robot ALLEX.

About WIRobotics

Founded in 2021, WIRobotics is a global robotics company presenting a broad range of robotic technologies, from wearable robots designed for everyday use to next-generation humanoid robotics.

The company began commercial sales of lower-back and walking-assist wearable robots in 2023, expanding access to robotics for daily life. In the summer of 2025, WIRobotics unveiled the upper body of its humanoid robot, ALLEX, marking its expansion into advanced humanoid robotics.

By simultaneously advancing robots for real-world daily use and highly sophisticated robotic technologies, WIRobotics continues to position itself as a global robotics company shaping the future of robotics.

SOURCE WIRobotics