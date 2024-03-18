Wisconsin Cheese Announces Winners of National Cheese Lover's Day Contest

Wisconsin Cheese only planned to make two dreams come true, but as the cheese lovers of America poured out their deepest wishes — the organization realized that cheese really does make the world a happier, tastier place! The world could use a little more happiness right now, and Wisconsin Cheese is committed to spreading joy by granting cheese-inspired dreams.

1) What is a Wisconsin Cheese experience you have always wanted to have but never thought would be possible?

Megan from Illinois and Alaina from North Carolina both expressed a desire to craft their own cheese! In response, Wisconsin Cheese is granting them a journey to the heart of cheese country, where they will be linked up with a local cheesemaker and visit the Center for Dairy Research to learn how to make their very own cheese.

2) How can Wisconsin Cheese plus up your happiest moment of 2024?

Libby from DC is getting married this year and shared her wish for Wisconsin Cheese to plus up her happiest moment in 2024 by throwing her the ultimate, cheese-filled bachelorette party in the State of Cheese! So Libby, pack your bags and alert the brie-desmaids — you're coming to Wisconsin!

"We received so many amazing dreams from cheese lovers across the nation and couldn't choose just two, so we decided to make as many cheese dreams come true as possible," said Suzanne Fanning, CMO at Wisconsin Cheese, who quite enjoyed her newly appointed role as Dairy Godmother. "The abundance of videos pouring in from food fanatics, each expressing their deep love for cheese, filled us with excitement. Witnessing the immense creativity displayed in these videos was an absolute delight for us and confirmed that cheese really does make the world a happier, tastier place."

Beyond the two grand prizes and 100 cheese mailers sent out to winners at random, the additional dreams Wisconsin Cheese will be fulfilling include:

Surprising everyone at the International Santa Contest with a giant artisan cheeseboard — because what says holiday cheer like cheese?

Crafting a one-of-a-kind cheese carriage to accompany a bride at her wedding in true Wisconsin cheese -rella fashion.

-rella fashion. Hosting a bus tour for cheese connoisseurs eager to immerse themselves in Wisconsin's cheese culture firsthand.

cheese culture firsthand. Providing everything needed to paint an original cheese mural.

Providing cheese and garden tools to help enhance a community garden celebration.

Organizing an array of cheeses and chocolate milk to celebrate the end of a 5K race.

race. Sending everything needed to host the ultimate cheese-filled party for graduations, anniversaries and birthdays!

Throughout the remainder of the year, Wisconsin Cheese will be granting these dreams and you won't want to miss it. Visit www.wisconsincheese.com/dreams to learn more about the Cheese Dreams Contest winners and follow along @wisconsincheese on Instagram.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin