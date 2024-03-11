Wisconsin Wins Most Awards at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin cheesemakers have once again demonstrated their exceptional craftsmanship, earning 117 cheese awards, more than the combined total of the subsequent six highest-earning competing counties and states at the 35th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest®.

The esteemed global competition showcasing technical excellence in cheese and butter received 3,302 samples of cheese, yogurt, butter, and other dairy products from 25 countries around the world. Of the awards, Wisconsin took home 36.2% of total cow's milk cheese awards.

"These awards are a testament to the commitment and passion of our cheesemakers, and these accolades are well-deserved," says Chad Vincent CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Wisconsin's cheesemakers are dedicated to upholding the state's rich cheesemaking tradition and delivering exceptional award-winning products to consumers worldwide."

Making it to the list of Top 20 cheeses in the world are Henning's Cheese, Kiel, WI, for their team's Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Sharp to Aged, and Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, WI, for their Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan.

Other key wins from the State of Cheese® include:

34 Best of Class awards, 36 Second Awards and 41 Third Awards

38 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies won one or more awards

Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies swept 21 classes (took the top three places)

Wisconsin's cheesemaking heritage goes back more than 180 years, combining art and science in a tradition so rich you can taste it. The state is home to over 1,200 licensed cheesemakers who produce more than 600 varieties, types, and styles of cheese. Find award-winning Wisconsin Cheese in 99% of grocery retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Wisconsin cheeses from this competition and more, visit WisconsinCheese.com . For more information about the 35th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest®, please visit the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's official website at www.wischeesemakers.org .

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org .

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 175 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook .

