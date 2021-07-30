Wisconsin Institute of Urology Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

NEENAH, Wis., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Institute of Urology S.C. ("WIU") announced today that it has taken action after becoming aware of unauthorized access to an employee email account. In an abundance of caution, WIU is providing notice of this event to potentially impacted individuals, as well as certain regulators. While WIU is unaware of any fraudulent misuse of data related to this incident, it has shared this information with potentially impacted individuals in an abundance of caution.

What Happened? On or about May 26, 2021, WIU discovered suspicious activity related to an employee's email account. Upon discovery, WIU immediately changed the impacted employee's password and launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. On or about June 9, 2021, WIU confirmed that the employee's email account were accessed by an unauthorized actor. WIU then promptly undertook a thorough and time intensive review of the data to determine the individuals whose information was at risk, and then worked quickly to identify accurate address information to provide this written notification to all potentially impacted individuals.

What Information Was Involved? While the information varied depending on the individual, WIU's investigation determined that at the time of the incident the impacted systems contained information including names, and depending on the individual, date of birth, medical treatment and/or medical diagnosis information, and health insurance information. Any individuals whose Social Security numbers may have been impacted are receiving written correspondence via US Mail. Again, WIU is unaware of any fraudulent misuse of data related to this incident.

What WIU is Doing. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of its information are among its highest priorities, and WIU takes this incident very seriously. In response to this incident, WIU moved swiftly to confirm the security of its internal systems and to secure its email environment. As part of its response to this event, WIU provided notifications to state and federal regulators as required.

What Potentially Affected Individuals Can Do. WIU recommends potentially impacted individuals remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity.

While we are unaware of misuse of information, we have established a toll free call center to answer your questions: (877) 653-0549 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., CST and Saturday/Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., CST. Please reference Engagement Number B016549.

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

