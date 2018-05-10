"With more than 70 farm breakfasts hosted by farm families and community groups this June, it's a wonderful opportunity for everyone in Wisconsin to have fun learning about farms, cows and dairy while enjoying great food and celebrating our state's biggest industry," said Suzanne Fanning, Vice President of Marketing Communications for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Since the 1970s, communities have come together to celebrate Wisconsin's dairy industry with delicious, dairy-filled breakfasts. Beyond enjoying a home-cooked meal, attendees can also participate in on-the-farm activities including farm, barn and milking parlor tours, wagon rides, and interacting with farm animals.

"Each farm and breakfast menu is unique, featuring seasonal and local products from various parts of the state," said Fanning. "Most will have games, balloons, music and more."

In addition to showcasing Wisconsin dairy products, farm breakfasts offer eye-opening education about the nation's leading dairy state and the $43.4 billion it contributes to the state's economy.

"If you can't make it out to a farm breakfast, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate June Dairy Month," added Fanning. "Share the event with friends, follow America's Dairyland on Facebook, thank a farmer and of course, make sure delicious, nutritious Wisconsin dairy products are on your shopping list."

For more information on June Dairy Month, and to find a farm breakfast near you, visit HoorayWisconsinDairy.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsinites-can-experience-breakfast-on-a-real-dairy-farm-during-june-dairy-month-300646532.html

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Related Links

http://www.wmmb.com

