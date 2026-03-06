WisdomAI Launches Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform to Turn Raw Enterprise Data into Trusted Decisions

New platform combines the first MCP analytics client with a deterministic execution layer to automate decisions across fragmented data silos—without data movement.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomAI, the leader in Agentic Analytics, announced today the launch of its Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform, a fundamental shift from passive data monitoring to autonomous enterprise execution. By integrating the industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) client specifically engineered for analytics, WisdomAI allows organizations to deploy agents that reason across distributed systems in real time and execute complex workflows without the "warehouse wait" or costly ETL pipelines.

Despite billions invested in the modern data stack, most enterprises still rely on human analysts to manually reconcile metrics across spreadsheets, SaaS applications, data warehouses, and operational systems. The result: delayed decisions, duplicated data pipelines, and rigid, brittle dashboards.

WisdomAI eliminates this "last mile" problem by introducing the industry's first analytics-native Model Context Protocol (MCP) client combined with a deterministic execution layer—allowing AI agents to reason across live enterprise systems and execute workflows without moving or duplicating data.

"The hidden tax in today's enterprise isn't the storage cost; it's the lack of AI-ready data and the human latency required to bridge the gap between a chart and an action," said Soham Mazumdar, co-founder and CEO of WisdomAI. "We've reached a convergence where MCP and agentic reasoning allow us to skip the warehouse bottleneck. We aren't asking teams to build more pipelines; we're giving them an intelligent orchestration layer that makes their existing infrastructure actionable in real time."

From Signal to Action: Agentic Workflow Automation

While first-generation AI analytics is limited to "chatting" with data, WisdomAI enables a deterministic execution layer designed for high-stakes enterprise workflows. The platform transforms the data stack into a system of action through:

Autonomous Agentic Workflows: WisdomAI agents monitor signals across distributed data sources and execute predefined company playbooks. Instead of generating fragile text outputs, agents operate on structured dataframes—ensuring data integrity and auditability from signal to action.

Adaptive Context Engine (ACE): Enterprises run on undocumented "tribal knowledge." ACE continuously codifies business definitions, reconciles conflicting metrics across systems, and ensures every workflow operates from a governed, shared enterprise context.

Zero-ETL Cross-Source Federation: As a universal MCP-native client, WisdomAI connects directly to live SaaS applications (e.g., Salesforce, Google Analytics), cloud warehouses, operational databases, and file repositories—preserving native security controls while eliminating redundant data pipelines.

The result: real-time reasoning across systems without copying or consolidating data.

Customer Traction

Already, dozens of enterprise and high-growth companies, including Cisco, Coatue, and ConocoPhillips, are using WisdomAI's Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform to accelerate insight delivery and move faster from data to action.

Availability

WisdomAI's Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform is available now. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit wisdom.ai.

About WisdomAI

Founded in 2023, WisdomAI is the leader in Agentic Analytics. Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Coatue, NVentures (Nvidia's venture capital arm), Latitude Capital, and Madrona, WisdomAI builds the first Federated Agentic Intelligence Platform that delivers trusted, proactive insights and autonomous execution. The platform enables enterprises to reason across structured and unstructured data, automate complex analysis, and deploy governed AI agents that turn fragmented data into real-time decisions.

