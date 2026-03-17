WISE Certification® Awarded Maryland's Industry-Recognized Credential

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WISE Certification has been officially approved by the Maryland's Governor's Workforce Development Board Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee for inclusion on the state-approved list of Industry-Recognized Credentials (IRC), effective July 1, 2026.

Maryland schools can now integrate WISE® (Wireless Industry Service Excellence) Certification into high school CTE programs while accessing state and federal funding to support wireless device repair training and examination. The program will ensure students preparing for high-demand careers have access to training built upon industry-validated standards. This initiative directly supports the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which aims for 45 percent of high school graduates to earn an IRC by 2030.

"The wireless industry is dedicated to operationalizing global standards that drive consistency and professional excellence across the secondary market," said Michelle James, CTIA Vice President, Strategic Industry Programs. "Our focus remains on expanding the WISE workforce pipeline to meet the growing demand for certified talent, providing companies with the skilled professionals necessary to support a high-quality, trusted electronics ecosystem."

Jason Evans, Director of Electronics at Simple Cell Inc., a wireless repair employer in Maryland, said, "Maryland's approval of WISE Certification as an Industry Recognized Credential ensures new hires meet rigorous, industry-validated standards. By scaling a skilled workforce, we are building a more resilient ecosystem that can keep pace with the evolving needs of the wireless industry. Training to the WISE Certification allows us to hire faster and more confidently to meet the rising demand for expert, reliable repair services."

WISE Certification is the industry's first and only recognized standard for mobile device repair. Established by CTIA, the wireless industry association, the program was developed through a collaborative effort of leading carriers, OEMs, and reverse logistics providers to ensure a consistent, high-quality repair experience for consumers globally. As a CTIA Certification program, WISE Certification provides the technical curriculum and hands-on validation required to verify a technician's expertise, enabling trusted repairs for consumers.

After meeting Maryland's rigorous IRC criteria, CTIA Certification is pursuing Industry-Recognized Credential approval in additional states, including Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Florida, and New York, to strengthen workforce pipelines and expand access to high-quality, industry-aligned training that supports the wireless device repair workforce nationwide.

SOURCE CTIA