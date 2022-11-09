WiseChip (WSI ) . Launching Eyewear Device & Touch solutions to electronica 2022.
WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
Nov 09, 2022, 12:00 ET
HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI showcased Smart Cycling Glasses at IFA in Sep this year, drawing customer attention & media focuses, we'll show Mini-OLED with Optical Module, and we provide the industrial wide-temp-to-touch solution at electronica Expo.
WSI's booth 209/2 in Hall B5 at the MESSE MUNCHEN Nov 15th to 18th, 2022.
CONTACT: Email. [email protected], tel.+886-37-587168
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932184/WSI_Launching_AR_sports_device_Development_Kit___industrial_solutions.jpg
SOURCE WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
