Wishpond Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Sell Viral Loops for $2.3 Million to Strengthen Balance Sheet

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated February 19, 2026 to sell its Viral Loops product and related assets ("Viral Loops") to Emerge Commerce Ltd. ("Emerge") for total cash consideration of $2,300,000 (the "Transaction") with $2,100,000 to be paid at the closing of the Transaction ("Closing") and $200,000 to be paid on the one (1) year anniversary of the Closing. Viral Loops is a referral marketing campaign software platform originally acquired by Wishpond in April 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Transaction primarily to reduce indebtedness under its senior credit facility, with the balance to support ongoing working capital requirements. Upon Closing, Wishpond expects to reduce its outstanding line of credit balance by approximately $1.4 million, representing a significant reduction of its current indebtedness.

Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond, commented: "This transaction reflects disciplined capital allocation and our commitment to strengthening Wishpond's balance sheet. While Viral Loops has been a profitable business unit, we believe that reducing debt and re-investing in our core AI-driven marketing and sales platform will better position the Company for long-term growth."

Mr. Tajskandar added: "Following Closing, we expect to materially reduce leverage and enhance financial flexibility, allowing us to concentrate on enhancing our core platform and supporting the performance of our existing product suite."

The sale of Viral Loops does not materially impact the Company's core AI-enabled marketing and sales platform or its broader strategic initiatives.

The Transaction is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction. Closing of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions including receipt of required consent from the Company's senior lender, completion of a financing by Emerge, certain third party approvals and, if applicable, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, the Closing including the timing thereof and the satisfaction of all conditions precedent thereto, as well as the payment of the consideration in respect of the Transaction by Emerge to Wishpond. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the ability of each of Emerge and the Company to satisfy all conditions precedent to the Closing; each of Emerge and the Company obtaining all necessary approvals including third party and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Transaction; economic uncertainty and instability as a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain issues; higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, risks associated with the failure to obtain the patents applied for and infringement by third parties of the Company's intellectual property and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

